We've been watching movies for over 100 years, and in that time, some of the best directors ever have created masterpieces. These are movies that shake us to our core. That examines humanity, love, loss, and friendship in new and exciting ways.

But who are the actual best directors ever? The people who have defined filmmaking as a craft and soared above all others?

We took an informal poll in the office and came up with these 67 names. They are people who have changed cinema in one way or another. These auteurs might not all be your favorites, but they represent generations of filmmakers who helped make movies what they are today.

They are in no particular order below.

If you have other ideas of who should be added, let us know in the comments. We're always looking to expand our lists.

Who Are The Best Directors of All Time?

1. Martin Scorsese

Known for his deep characters, dark worlds, and meditations of life and death, this masterful storyteller continues to push boundaries.

Famous works:Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, The Irishman

2. Steven Spielberg

The ultimate crowd-pleaser, this filmmaker created the blockbuster and influenced most modern filmmakers.

Famous works: Jaws, Schindler's List, E.T. the Extraterrestrial

3. Alfred Hitchcock

The master of suspense earned his name with thrillers you had to see to believe.

Famous works: Psycho, Rear Window, The Birds

Hitchcock on the set of 'Psycho' Credit: Universal Pictures

4. Stanley Kubrick

An expert with the camera, this meticulous perfectionist made some of the best movies ever.

Famous works:2001: A Space Odyssey, Eyes Wide Shut, The Shining

5. Quentin Tarantino

This pastiche master finds originality in challenging what we know about movies.

Famous works:Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

6. Akira Kurosawa

This Japanese filmmaker was the master of the emotional epic, taking on complex ideas like class warfare, honor, and dignity.

Famous works:Seven Samurai, Rashomon, Yojimbo

Akira Kurosawa on location for his masterpiece 'Ran' (1985) Credit: BFI

7. Christopher Nolan

Known for stunning visuals and grandiose storytelling.

Famous works:The Dark Knight trilogy, Memento, Dunkirk

8. Francis Ford Coppola

A visionary thinker who bet on himself numerous times, pushing how films could be made and how we think about them as art.

Famous works:The Godfather trilogy, The Conversation, Apocalpyse Now

9. Spike Lee

The ultimate disruptor, he has no problem dissecting society.

Famous works:The 25th Hour, Do the Right Thing, Inside Man

10. David Fincher

A director known for pushing boundaries and gritty realism.

Famous works:Se7en, Gone Girl,Zodiac

David Fincher Credit: Netflix

11. Orson Welles

Always in the conversation when it comes to the greatest of all time, he changed the way filmmaking visuals appeared on screen.

Famous works:Citizen Kane, The Lady From Shanghai, Touch of Evil

12. Billy Wilder

The ultimate genreless director, he challenged himself by working on films about many different things.

Famous works: The Apartment, Sunset Boulevard, Sabrina

13. Ridley Scott

This British auteur started in commercials and then burst onto the scene, scaring people in space. He hasn't looked back since.

Famous works:Gladiator, Alien, The Last Duel

14. Jane Campion

This New Zealand director focuses on deep human emotion and pain. Her stunning visuals make her work stand out.

Famous works: The Piano, In the Cut, The Power of the Dog

'Power of the Dog' director, Jane Campion Credit: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix

15. John Ford

The father of the Western, he's done as much to solidify the genre and camera work used today as anyone on this list.

Famous works:Stagecoach, The Searchers, The Quiet Man

16. James Cameron

The maker of the biggest movies imaginable, this scientific genius uses his brain to tell stories.

Famous works: Avatar, Titanic, The Terminator

17. Ingmar Bergman

This Swedish filmmaker made movies about the soul and our psyche.

Famous works: The Seventh Seal, Fanny and Alexander, Persona

18. Tim Burton

This master of creepy visuals and stunning worldbuilding continues to inspire awe.

Famous works:Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands, Big Fish

19. Charlie Chaplin

A silent film auteur, he changed the way stars are seen. And how directors got power in Hollywood.

Famous works: The Great Dictator, City Lights, Modern Times

Charlie Chaplin with his camera Credit: Wikipedia Commons

20. Federico Fellini

This Italian auteur blended baroque images with fantasy to create new worlds.

Famous works:8 1/2, LA Dolce Vita, La Strada

21. David Lynch

The master of the weird, Lynch pulls apart society and looks inside.

Famous works: Lost Highway, Blue Velvet, Mulholland Drive

22. Peter Jackson

Able to switch genres and worlds at the drop of a hat. He brought respect back to fantasy in the modern era.

Famous works:The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Meet the Feebles, Heavenly Creatures

Peter Jackson with a camera Credit: Red Cameras

23. Oscar Micheaux

Regarded as the first Black film director, he created many essential films and even opened the first Black-owned production company.

Famous works:Swing, Body and Soul, Within Our Gates

24. Roman Polanski

This Polish and French director takes on complex characters and camera movements to tell intricate stories.

Famous works:Chinatown, Rosemary's Baby, The Pianist

25. Ang Lee

This Taiwanese filmmaker has tackled human stories at every level, pulling apart what makes us alive at the seams.

Famous works:Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Lust, Caution, Brokeback Mountain

26. John Singleton

A firebrand who stormed into Hollywood and demanded attention, he stayed steadfast in his point of view. And made us pay attention.

Famous works:Baby Boy, Boyz n the Hood, Shaft

27. Agnes Varda

This influential French New Wave director was a pioneer of world cinema.

Famous works:Vagabond, Cleo from 5 to 7, Le Bonhuer

Agnes Varda looks through the camera Credit: Criterion

28. Sergio Leone

This Italian filmmaker changed American film by introducing the spaghetti western and new ways to shoot.

Famous works:The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly, Once Upon a Time In America, Once Upon a Time in the West

29. Jean-Luc Godard

This prolific French director never slowed down. He made movies his entire career that mattered and challenged film form and style.

Famous works:Breathless, Goodbye to Language, Contempt

30. Alfonso Cuaron

A gifted director who can tell an amazing story in any genre. He takes ideas and makes them better and deeper with his sensitive touch.

Famous works:Gravity, Roma, Children of Men

31. Sidney Lumet

A legend who was nominated for the Academy Award five times, he consistently made movies that pushed our understanding of people and tough situations.

Famous works:Before The Devil Knows You're Dead, Dog Day Afternoon, 12 Angry Men

32. Clint Eastwood

After starting as an actor, Eastwood took his talents behind the camera, creating new stories that touch on his point of view.

Famous works:Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Gran Torino

Clint Eastwood on the set of 'American Sniper' Credit: Universal Pictures

33. Jordan Peele

Coming out of the gate with three movies that bend genres and challenge viewers, Peele is one of the most exciting voices working today.

Famous works: Get Out, Us, Nope

34. Chantal Akerman

This Belgian director's deeply personal work is a storyteller's dream.

Famous works: Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles, I You He She, The Captive

35. Paul Thomas Anderson

Once the wunderkind who ruled Hollywood, now a mature filmmaker who tackles deeply personal stories.

Famous works: Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, The Master

PTA on the set of 'Phantom Thread' Credit: Focus Features

36. Andrei Tarkovsky

A Russian director whose work explores metaphysical and spiritual themes.

Famous works:Solaris, Stalker, The Sacrifice

37. John Huston

One of the pillars of old Hollywood, he was nominated for 15 Academy Awards, winning two.

Famous works:The Maltese Falcon, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, The African Queen

38. David Lean

An inspirational visionary known for his sweeping topics, this British director influenced much of modern auteurs.

Famous works: Lawrence of Arabia, Bridge of the River Kwai, Doctor Zhivago

39. Werner Herzog

German documentarian and feature film director, his unusual way of looking at life is highlighted in all of his work.

Famous works:Grizzly Man, Aguirre: Wrath of God, Cave of Forgotten Dreams

40. Nora Ephron

The woman who defined romance and relationships, Ephron changed the way we think of comedies by adding real-life drama.

Famous works:Sleepless in Seattle, You've Got Mail, Julie and Julia

41. Brian De Palma

The king of homages, sex, and sweeping shots, De Palma's gaze created some masterpieces.

Famous works: Body Double, Carrie, The Untouchables

Brian De Palma on the srt of 'Mission: Impossible' Credit: Paramount Pictures

42. Frank Capra

Once called "The American Dream Personified," this populist director made movies full of hope.

Famous works: It's a Wonderful Life, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,It Happened One Night

43. William Wyler

A three-time best director winner at the Academy Awards, Wyler was always in command of the stories he told.

Famous works: The Best Years of Our Lives, Roman Holiday, Ben Hur

44. Penny Marshall

Beloved sitcom actress turned amazing director, she told stories that made us laugh and had big emotions.

Famous works: A League of Their Own, Big, Awakenings

Penny Marshall on set of 'A League of Their Own' Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

45. Joel Coen

Working with his brother Ethan, they produced so many classic dark comedies and zany characters.

Famous works: Fargo, No Country For Old Men, Blood Simple

46. Alejandro González Iñárritu

This Mexican-born director mixes realism, fantasy, and sweeping camera shots to challenge audiences.

Famous works: The Revenant, Birdman, Babel

47. Miloš Forman

His work transcended generations, adapting classics, taking on true stories, and always delivering personal stories that made us think.

Famous works:One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Man on the Moon, The People Versus Larry Flynt

48. Chloé Zhao

This Chinese-born director can work at the large-scale studio level and also do a deeply personal story about human erasure in between.

Famous works:Nomadland, The Rider, Eternals

49. Robert Altman

Overlapping dialogue, wonderous shots, and the ability to make you think about who is good and bad in the story. Altman changed the game.

Famous works: The Player, Nashville, Gosford Park

50. Guillermo del Toro

A worldbuilder unlike any other, he can make things creepy, wondrous, and inspiring.

Famous works: Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth,Crimson Peak

Guillermo Del Toro on set for 'Shape of Water' Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

51. Melvin Van Peebles

A pioneer of Blaxploitation, this filmmaker could do it all—write, compose, act, and direct.

Famous works: Sweet, Sweetback's Badass Song, Watermelon Man, Gang in Blue

52. D. W. Griffith

Though complicated by movie themes, all of modern cinema was born through his storytelling.

Famous works:Intolerance, Birth of a Nation

53. Howard Hawks

Leonard Maltin once called him "the greatest American director who is not a household name." He made classics over many decades.

Famous works:Scarface, Bringing Up Baby, Gentleman Prefer Blondes

54. Mira Nair

This Indian filmmaker tells stories that transcend culture and bring people in with open arms.

Famous works: The Namesake, Monsoon Wedding, Queen of Katwe

55. Pedro Almodóvar

This Spanish auteur has never ever met a taboo he cannot subvert and converse about. Sex, motherhood, and kinks all populate his films.

Famous works:Tie Me Up Tie Me Down, Volver, Parallel Mothers

Pedro Almodovar on set of 'Julieta' Credit: Sony Pictures Classics

56. Fritz Lang

One of Germany's expressionist filmmakers, his movies tend to deal with waste and futurism.

Famous works:Metropolis, M, The Woman in the Window

57. Hayao Miyazaki

Japanese animator and visionary, he creates worlds and characters that have influenced generations.

Famous works: Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Ponyo

58. F. W. Murnau

A philosophical German director who helped formulate world cinema in the early days, defining genres as he went.

Famous works: Nosferatu, Faust, The Last Laugh

59. François Truffaut

This French director had movies that transcended language and played all over the world, inspiring a generation of people with his French New Wave tendencies.

Famous works: Jules and Jim, The 400 Blows, Day for Night

Francois Truffaut on set Credit: Alamy

60. George Lucas

He changed cinema with Star Wars, opening us up to new galaxies and creating the tentpole film. Continuously betting on himself and pushing the envelope.

Famous works: Star Wars, THX-1138

61. Robert Zemeckis

A visionary who has pushed the graphics and what can be done on film, his beloved movies have become cultural phenomenons.

Famous works: Forrest Gump, Back to the Future trilogy, The Polar Express

62. Oliver Stone

The brash director who takes on countries, politics, and social movements shows no signs of stopping.

Famous works:JFK, Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July

63. Ava DuVernay

Her work as an indie filmmaker who takes on stories that talk about race, society, and feminism is almost as important as her work to showcase new and diverse voices in Hollywood.

Famous works: Selma, The 13th, When They See Us

Ava Duvernay on the set of 'Selma' Credit: ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/PARAMOUNT

64. Elia Kazan

The man who could direct actors to their finest moments, Kazan feels like he created many tenements of modern drama.

Famous works:On the Waterfront, East of Eden, A Streetcar Named Desire

65. Jean Renoir

A French pioneer who helped filmmaking become popular in the country and left them with some of the greatest movies of all time.

Famous works: The Rules of the Game, The Gran Illusion, The French Cancan

66. M. Night Shyamalan

The king of twist endings and surprises, Shyamalan feels like the modern equivalent of Hitchcock, formulating ideas that shock and awe us at every budget level.

Famous works: The Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable

