I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Drew Struzan this morning. His posters adorn the walls of my apartment, and his artwork has entered the collective consciousness of movie buffs and casual fans of cinema alike.

For the uninitiated, Drew Struzan is the legendary artist behind the iconic movie posters for Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, and countless other classics. He passed away at 78, leaving behind a legacy of images that touched billions of people.

A master visual storyteller favored by directors like Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, Struzan had an unparalleled ability to capture the entire spirit of a film in a single, hand-painted image.

Struzan was known for his distinctive style, which blended photo realism and fantasy, and became a seal of quality that promised audiences adventure and wonder if they headed to the theater to see one of these movies.

Struzan's work is a constant reminder of a time when movie posters were not just advertisements, but pieces of art in their own right.

Today, I want to go over my ten favorite Struzan movie posters and talk about what makes them special.

Let's dive in.

1. Star Wars Credit: Disney This is one of the many posters Struzan created for the Star Wars saga, but I think the first one is always the best. It perfectly captures the adventure and iconic characters of the original trilogy and the wonder and excitement.

2. Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade Credit: Paramount Struzan's poster for the third Indiana Jones film is a masterful composition that evokes the thrilling, pulpy spirit of the movie. I love all his work on the trilogy.

3. Back to the Future Credit: Universal This poster, with Marty McFly stepping out of the DeLorean, is as iconic as the film itself. It is instantly recognizable to a generation of moviegoers.

4. The Thing Credit: Universal Struzan's art for John Carpenter's chilling sci-fi horror film is a masterpiece of suspense. We are afraid of the image on the poster, and it hints at the paranoia and terror within the movie without revealing the creature.

5. Blade Runner Credit: Warner Bros. This poster for the sci-fi noir classic captures the film's moody, dystopian atmosphere. We see Harrison Ford's Rick Deckard at the center of the futuristic cityscape and hints at the iconic images in the film.

6. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Credit: Amblin This heartwarming poster gets to the core of the film. It features the iconic image of E.T.'s hands reaching out, longing to go home.

7. The Goonies Credit: Amblin Struzan's poster for this beloved adventure film is a vibrant and exciting piece that showcases the entire cast of characters on their thrilling treasure hunt. I love the idea of them all hanging onto each other.

8. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Credit: Warner Bros For the first film in the Harry Potter series, Struzan created a magical and whimsical poster that perfectly introduced audiences to the world of Hogwarts.

9. Big Trouble in Little China Credit: Fox This poster is a fun and action-packed representation of the cult classic, with Kurt Russell's Jack Burton ready for anything and all the chaos underneath him.

10. The Shawshank Redemption Credit: Castle Rock Struzan's poster for this critically acclaimed film is a departure from his more fantastical work. It's grounded and emotional. We feel the beating heart of perseverance and pain.

Summing It All Up Drew Struzan may be gone, but the worlds he brought to life on paper will continue to inspire for generations to come. These are my favorite of his posters. Do you have other ones you think deserve a spot here?

Let me know what you think in the comments.