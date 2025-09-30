Nicole Kidman is one of our greatest living actors. She's so enthralling to watch on screen and can take on characters in any genre. When she stars in a movie, I'm immediately drawn to it. I love her presence and the choices she makes.

Today, I want to go over ten of her best films and talk about what she does in them that makes the movies great.

Let's dive in.

1. The Hours (2002) Kidman's portrayal of Virginia Woolf earned her a much-deserved Academy Award for Best Actress. She is almost physically and emotionally unrecognizable in this role. It caught so many people off guard at the time. She captured the author's brilliance and inner darkness with haunting precision. If you want to learn about adapted screenplays, this is a fun twist on them. Director: Stephen Daldry

Stephen Daldry Writer: David Hare (screenplay), based on the novel by Michael Cunningham

2. Eyes Wide Shut (1999) Stanley Kubrick's final enigmatic film features Kidman alongside then-husband Tom Cruise in a mesmerizing exploration of sexual jealousy and marital secrets. It's stunt casting that brings out the best in both of them and leaves us seeing something raw and intense. Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Writers: Stanley Kubrick, Frederic Raphael, based on the novella "Dream Story" by Arthur Schnitzler

3. To Die For (1995) I really think Kidman should have won Oscars for this movie. She is amazing as the villain in this movie, who is manipulating everyone around her. Her chillingly funny and nuanced performance showcased her early command of complex and morally ambiguous characters. I cannot believe how fun and also ditzy but genius she made this transformative character. Director: Gus Van Sant

Gus Van Sant Writer: Buck Henry (screenplay), based on the novel by Joyce Maynard

4. Birth (2004) I adore this controversial and totally weird movie. It has one of Kidman's most daring and psychologically complex performances. She plays Anna, a woman who becomes convinced that a ten-year-old boy is the reincarnation of her deceased husband. It goes places few other actors would dare, and leaves you feeling confused and angry, and hurt. It's so beautiful. Director: Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer Writers: Jean-Claude Carrière, Milo Addica, Jonathan Glazer

5. The Others (2001) A masterclass in atmospheric horror, it was pretty smart to put Nicole Kidman in a horror movie. She's ethereal as Grace Stewart, a devout mother living in a secluded, fog-enshrouded mansion while awaiting her husband's return from World War II. Something spooky is going on, and she wants to get to the bottom of it. And this movie has a great plot twist. Director: Alejandro Amenábar

Alejandro Amenábar Writer: Alejandro Amenábar

6. Rabbit Hole (2010) Legitimately in contention for the saddest movie of all time. Kidman delivers a raw and powerful performance as a mother grieving the loss of her young son from an unimaginable tragedy. This role earned her another Academy Award nomination. Director: John Cameron Mitchell

John Cameron Mitchell Writer: David Lindsay-Abaire (screenplay), based on his play of the same name

7. Moulin Rouge! (2001) Baz Luhrmann's dazzling and frenetic musical allows Kidman to showcase all her talents. Kidman shines as Satine, the star courtesan of the infamous Parisian nightclub. It's a tragic story, but Kidman grounds all the fantastical elements. She got a Golden Globe Award and her first Oscar nomination for the role. Director: Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann Writers: Baz Luhrmann, Craig Pearce

8. Dogville (2003) When you do a Lars von Trier movie, you take a risk, but a lot of times they pay off. This movie puts Nicole Kidman in a role where she has to carry the whole thing. And she does because she rocks. She plays a mysterious woman seeking refuge in a small, seemingly idyllic town. Kidman is so committed and vulnerable that it allows us to let go of the fantastical elements and get swept up in the story. Director: Lars von Trier

Lars von Trier Writer: Lars von Trier

9. Lion (2016) In a deeply moving supporting role that earned her an Oscar nomination, Kidman plays Sue Brierley, the adoptive mother of Saroo, a young Indian boy separated from his family. We see her bring the love of a mother onto the big screen and showcase a softer side. Director: Garth Davis

Garth Davis Writer: Luke Davies (screenplay), based on the non-fiction book "A Long Way Home" by Saroo Brierley

10. Dead Calm (1989) This is sort of where it all started. We see Kidman showcase her talents for the entire world. She plays Rae Ingram, a woman on a sailing trip with her husband, who encounters a charismatic and dangerous stranger. The movie is all about the actors in a single location where they show off their skills and play with the audience. Kidman delivers something commanding, stealing every scene. Director: Phillip Noyce

Phillip Noyce Writer: Terry Hayes (screenplay), based on the novel by Charles Williams

Summing It All Up Nicole Kidman's illustrious career is marked by a fearless pursuit of characters and intense storytelling. These celebrated performances have solidified her status as one of Hollywood's most respected actors. But did I leave out any of your favorites?

Let me know what you think in the comments.