Why Did The Best Picture Oscar Nominees Leave The Producer Spot Blank?

As soon as the 2025 Academy Award nominations were released this morning, the internet was abuzz with who deserved their spot and who did not.

But one thing we noticed was how many spots were...blank.

In the race for best picture, where the names of producers should be, there were the four words: “nominees to be determined.”

So, why did that happen?

Let's dive in.

Why Were the Producer Spots Labeled “Nominees to be Determined”? via YouTube So, what is the deal with these blank spots? Well, as you can see, some of the movies have their producers' spots listed. The academy has a very strict policy for that. There is a three-producer or producing team limit for Best Picture. The teams who are already listed here are probably part of the PGA, or the Producers Guild of America, and have already determined who would be listed if the movie was nominated.

The other movies listed were likely not made with PGA involvement, or maybe only one of their producers was PGA, but the others were not, so the movie was not made inside the guild, and therefore hasn't determined who would be eligible for awards yet. The PGA has limitations on the number of producers a film can credit, usually capping it at five, which creates complications for films with unconventional production structures. For instance, The Brutalist has seven producers listed online. And the Academy didn't want to presume who would be nominated, so it now allows that film to pick the people whose names can be on the list. And if they can't pick, I think the Academy will investigate and decide, which can take time. And since nominations are a surprise, they didn't send anything in before and will need to determine it now. This could get really complicated because let's say a film has multiple producers like Emilia Perez, The Academy will have to investigate to determine which producers have eligibility and who gave specific contributions to the film...and the three ones who did the most would get the nomination. Hopefully, these films can just put forward the names themselves.

