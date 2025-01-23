It's the most wonderful time of year, Awards Season. And we're finally to the 97th Academy Award nominations. As always, there are surprises, snubs, and a whole lot of cinematic glory to celebrate.

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang the nominees live at 5:30 AM in LA time from the Film Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater. You can watch a video of them below.

This year's race has been crazy, with Emilia Perez picking up 13 nominations, and it is the first time since 1997 that everyone in the Directing Award category is a first-time nominee.

Conan O’Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will start at starting at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET on ABC and Hulu.

Check out all the 2025 Academy Award nominees below.

The 2025 Oscar Nominations Best Picture Anora (Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers)

The Brutalist (Nominees to be determined)

A Complete Unknown (Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers)

Conclave (Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers)

Dune: Part Two (Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers)

Emilia Pérez (Nominees to be determined)

I’m Still Here (Nominees to be determined)

Nickel Boys (Nominees to be determined)

The Substance (Nominees to be determined)

Wicked (Marc Platt, Producer) Directing Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown Actor in a Leading Role Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice Actress in a Leading Role Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here Actor in a Supporting Role Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice Actress in a Supporting Role Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez Writing (Adapted Screenplay) A Complete Unknown (Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks)

Conclave (Screenplay by Peter Straughan)

Emilia Pérez (Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi)

Nickel Boys (Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes)

Sing Sing (Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield) Writing (Original Screenplay) Anora (Written by Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Written by Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5 (Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)

The Substance (Written by Coralie Fargeat) Animated Feature Film Flow (Nominees to be determined)

Inside Out 2 (Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen)

Memoir of a Snail (Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Nominees to be determined)

The Wild Robot (Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann) Animated Short Film Beautiful Men (Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande)

In the Shadow of the Cypress (Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi)

Magic Candies (Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio)

Wander to Wonder (Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper)

Yuck! (Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet) Cinematography The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Dune: Part Two (Greig Fraser)

Emilia Pérez (Paul Guilhaume)

Maria (Ed Lachman)

Nosferatu (Jarin Blaschke) Costume Design A Complete Unknown (Arianne Phillips)

Conclave (Lisy Christl)

Gladiator II (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Nosferatu (Linda Muir)

Wicked (Paul Tazewell) Film Editing Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (David Jancso)

Conclave (Nick Emerson)

Emilia Pérez (Juliette Welfling)

Wicked (Myron Kerstein) Makeup and Hairstyling A Different Man (Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado)

Emilia Pérez (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

Nosferatu (David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli)

Wicked (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth) Live-Action Short Film A Lien (Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz)

Anuja (Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai)

I’m Not a Robot (Victoria Warmerdam and Trent)

The Last Ranger (Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw)

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek) Music (Original Score) The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot Music (Original Song) “Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight Documentary Feature Film Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane Documentary Short Film Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra International Feature Film Brazil, I’m Still Here

Denmark, The Girl With the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia, Flow Production Design The Brutalist (Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia)

Conclave (Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter)

Dune: Part Two (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau)

Nosferatu (Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová)

Wicked (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales) Sound A Complete Unknown (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco)

Dune: Part Two (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill)

Emilia Pérez (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta)

Wicked (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis)

The Wild Robot (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts) Visual Effects Alien: Romulus (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan)

Better Man (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs)

Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke)

Wicked (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould)

Who do you think was snubbed?

Let us know in the comments!