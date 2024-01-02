Micro Budget by Design With the Screenwriting Life’s Jeff Graham
"You need to bring on a lot of different perspectives and voices, even if they aren’t necessarily your method or craft."
Jan 02, 2024
If you are a micro budget filmmaker, you may think your lack of money is holding you back from having the tools or resources you need. Instead of approaching your project from this limited mindset, we want to challenge you to view your “limitations” as an opportunity, not an obstacle.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with director and podcast producer, Jeffrey Crane Graham to discuss:
- The beauty of podcasting and providing helpful tools to listeners
- Why Jeff advocates table reads throughout development of a project
- Exploring topics like grief, fear, and shame in his film, Always Lola
- How other people will feel seen through what you’re making
- Tips and tricks to stay within your micro budget
- How to get talented people invested in your low budget film
- Simple, affordable, and effective production tools
- Why directors shouldn’t cut their own material
- Balance - does it exist for creatives?
