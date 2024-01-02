If you are a micro budget filmmaker, you may think your lack of money is holding you back from having the tools or resources you need. Instead of approaching your project from this limited mindset, we want to challenge you to view your “limitations” as an opportunity, not an obstacle.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with director and podcast producer, Jeffrey Crane Graham to discuss: The beauty of podcasting and providing helpful tools to listeners

Why Jeff advocates table reads throughout development of a project

Exploring topics like grief, fear, and shame in his film, Always Lola

How other people will feel seen through what you’re making

Tips and tricks to stay within your micro budget

How to get talented people invested in your low budget film

Simple, affordable, and effective production tools

Why directors shouldn’t cut their own material

Balance - does it exist for creatives? Mentioned:

Jeff's Instagram

The Screenwriting Life Podcast

Always, Lola

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

