Soccer, or football everywhere else, is one of the most popular sports in the world. It's actually surprising we don't have more movies about the game. But lucky for us, we have a bunch of great ones, and with the 2026 World Cup less than a year away, it's a good time to make the ultimate watchlist.

Today, I want to go over what I think are the ten best movies about soccer and talk about what makes them special.

Let's dive in.

1. Bend It Like Beckham (2002) Director: Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha Writers: Gurinder Chadha, Guljit Bindra, Paul Mayeda Berges

Gurinder Chadha, Guljit Bindra, Paul Mayeda Berges Cast: Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Anupam Kher This movie rocks. It's a brilliant coming-of-age movie as well as a sports movie. The film became a cultural phenomenon that transcended the sports genre and was beloved by audiences all over the world. At the heart of this movie is an 18-year-old British-Indian girl who idolizes David Beckham and dreams of playing professional soccer against the wishes of her traditional Indian family. It's a dramedy that tugs on the heartstrings and makes you so happy while watching it. The film was a box office success and a critical darling.

2. The Damned United (2009) Director: Tom Hooper

Tom Hooper Writer: Peter Morgan

Peter Morgan Cast: Michael Sheen, Timothy Spall, Colm Meaney, Jim Broadbent There's so much drama in the sport of soccer, and this movie manages to capture it all. It delves into the turbulent 44-day reign of controversial football manager Brian Clough at Leeds United in 1974. In this movie, Michael Sheen delivers a tour-de-force performance as the brilliant and abrasive Clough. The film is a fascinating character study. It explores the themes of ego, rivalry, and the high-pressure world of professional sports.

3. Shaolin Soccer (2001) Director: Stephen Chow

Stephen Chow Writers: Stephen Chow, Tsan-Cheung Kan

Stephen Chow, Tsan-Cheung Kan Cast: Stephen Chow, Zhao Wei, Ng Man-tat You know I love a Martial Arts movie, so this falls in both categories. This Hong Kong action-comedy seamlessly blends martial arts with soccer. You get all the style and grace of movement from both, and a lot of laughs as well. While not as famous in America, the film was a massive box office hit in Asia and garnered international acclaim for its creativity and infectious energy.

4. Offside (2006) Director: Jafar Panahi

Jafar Panahi Writer: Jafar Panahi

Jafar Panahi Cast: Sima Mobarak-Shahi, Shayesteh Irani, Ayda Sadeqi I love a movie about sneaking into something. And this is an underseen coming-of-age story that tells the story of a group of girls who disguise themselves as boys to sneak into a stadium to watch a World Cup qualifying match, an act forbidden by law in Iran. It's a moving and often humorous look at gender inequality in repressive countries and the universal love of the game. The film won the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival.

5. Diego Maradona (2019) Director: Asif Kapadia

Asif Kapadia Writer: Asif Kapadia

Asif Kapadia Cast: Diego Maradona (archive footage) I went through a few docs to maybe put on this list. But this one stood out as the most real and raw. It was made from over 500 hours of never-before-seen footage and chronicles the extraordinary life of legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona. The film focuses on his tumultuous time at S.S.C. Napoli. It explores his genius on the field and the personal demons that haunted him off it.

6. The Two Escobars (2010) Directors: Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist

Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist Writers: Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist

Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist Cast: Andrés Escobar (archive footage), Pablo Escobar (archive footage), Francisco Maturana I love a good ESPN's "30 for 30", and this is one of the best. It explores the fascinating and tragic intersection of crime and soccer in 1990s Colombia. The film chronicles the parallel lives of Colombian soccer captain Andrés Escobar and notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. It is an incredible story about two men who both died for their country's obsession with drugs and with soccer after the national team's disastrous 1994 World Cup and Andrés' subsequent murder.

7. Goal! The Dream Begins (2005) Director: Danny Cannon

Danny Cannon Writers: Mike Jefferies, Adrian Butchart, Dick Clement, Ian La Frenais

Mike Jefferies, Adrian Butchart, Dick Clement, Ian La Frenais Cast: Kuno Becker, Alessandro Nivola, Marcel Iureș, Stephen Dillane This is a classic underdog story about a young Mexican-American immigrant who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to trial for a professional team in England. It kind of has the traditional, familiar sports movie trajectory, but the film is elevated by its authentic soccer sequences and heartfelt performances.

8. Victory (1981) Director: John Huston

John Huston Writers: Evan Jones, Yabo Yablonsky

Evan Jones, Yabo Yablonsky Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, Max von Sydow, Pelé, Bobby Moore Who doesn't love a good war movie and sports movie mashup? This World War II drama features an all-star cast that includes Sylvester Stallone, Michael Caine, and soccer legends Pelé and Bobby Moore. The film tells the story of a group of Allied prisoners of war who play an exhibition match against a German team, with a daring escape plan intertwined. It's a thrilling blend of sports and wartime action and speaks to the universality of the sport.

9. Green Street Hooligans (2005) Director: Lexi Alexander

Lexi Alexander Writers: Lexi Alexander, Dougie Brimson, Josh Shelov

Lexi Alexander, Dougie Brimson, Josh Shelov Cast: Elijah Wood, Charlie Hunnam, Claire Forlani I can't believe it took this long to get to a good fighting movie. The best part about soccer is the people fighting outside. This raw and intense drama delves into the violent and tribal world of English football hooliganism. The film follows a wrongfully expelled Harvard student who gets drawn into the world of a London football firm that brawls as much as it cheers. While its depiction of hooligan culture has been a subject of debate, it's a thought-provoking movie that explores themes of masculinity and belonging.

10. Looking for Eric (2009) Director: Ken Loach

Ken Loach Writer: Paul Laverty

Paul Laverty Cast: Steve Evets, Eric Cantona, Stephanie Bishop This movie tells the story of a depressed postman whose life takes a turn for the better when he starts receiving life advice from a hallucinatory version of the enigmatic French football legend, Eric Cantona (played by himself). The magical realism at its heart is surreal and a lot of fun. It shows us the power of sports, its heroes, and of making friends.

Summing It All Up The World Cup happens every four years and unites the globe in rooting for their teams as they try to advance. In between those years, you have a ton of great movies to watch to keep your appetite fed. These are the ten I think are the best. But maybe I've missed a few.

Let me know what you think in the comments.