Terence Stamp died on August 17, 2025, at the age of 87, leaving behind one of cinema's most fascinating legacies.

The British actor was "the master of the brooding silence," according to The Guardian , and his career spanned six decades with nearly 100 roles. From his Oscar-nominated debut to his final performance, Stamp brought good looks and gravitas to every project.

If you're looking to pay tribute or get familiar with his work, here are his 10 essential films. Let us know which are your favorites.

Star Wars: Episode 1—The Phantom Menace

Stamp played Chancellor Valorum, leader of the Galactic Republic, in George Lucas' return to the Star Wars universe.

I have to throw this one in, although his role is relatively small. He was such an icon of my childhood because of his appearance here, and it led me to check out more of his work. Stamp, however, didn't have such a good time on the project, telling Empire Magazine of Lucas, "We didn't get on at all" (via Comic Book Movie).

And while The Phantom Menace remains divisive, it now earns bonus points for nostalgia. Stamp's appearance alongside other respected British actors helped bridge the gap between the original trilogy and the prequels.

Spirits of the Dead

This was a 1968 horror anthology film consisting of three segments directed by Roger Vadim, Louis Malle, and Federico Fellini. Fellini's segment "Toby Dammit" in this Edgar Allan Poe anthology gave Stamp one of his most surreal roles, playing a drugged British actor lost in Rome.

Poor Cow

Ken Loach's directorial debut cast Stamp as Dave Fuller, a small-time crook who briefly provides stability for Joy (Carol White), a young mother escaping an abusive relationship. The film's kitchen-sink realism was a departure from Stamp's more glamorous roles.

The Hit

Directed by Stephen Frears, this crime film pairs Stamp with John Hurt in a cat-and-mouse game across Spanish landscapes. For this performance, he was awarded the Grand Medaille de Vermeil in Paris .

Teorema

Pier Paolo Pasolini's erotic art film features Stamp as a mysterious visitor who seduces every member of a bourgeois Italian family before disappearing. He’s absolutely magnetic in this one.

The Collector

This film, a psychological thriller directed by William Wyler, earned Stamp the 1965 Best Actor prize at Cannes . Stamp created one of cinema's most unsettling stalkers in Freddie Clegg, a young man who kidnaps art student Miranda (Samantha Eggar).

Superman II

Many classify his " kneel before Zod " line as one of the best moments from Stamp's career. Stamp transformed Superman's arch-nemesis into a megalomaniacal villain who genuinely felt like a threat to the Man of Steel. This role introduced him to most American audiences.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Stamp surprised everyone by playing trans performer Bernadette in this Australian road movie. Roger Ebert wrote in his review, "At the beginning of the film, we're distracted by the unexpected sight of Terence Stamp in drag, but Stamp is able to bring a convincing humanity to the character." Now the performance is legendary. The role earned him BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations.

The Limey

I love this film. Steven Soderbergh's neo-noir crime thriller gave Stamp one of his finest late-career roles as a British ex-con investigating his daughter's death in LA. In a creative twist, Soderbergh used footage from Poor Cow to depict the younger version of the character. Peter Fonda is the antagonist, so you get two legends here.

Billy Budd

