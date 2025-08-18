I really miss DVD special features. It was where I learned a lot of filmmaking skills and got inspired to try to forge my way in Hollywood.

That's why I was so pumped to see that if you buy Superman on digital, you get an hour-long making-of featurette that dives deep into the movie and into the process of creating the film and how it came together.

Recently, James Gunn tweeted an almost seven-minute clip from that featurette of one of his favorite scenes.

“This was one of my favorite moments on the set of #Superman and was freaked out (and so happy) to find out it had been filmed,” Gunn wrote on X.

His tweet continued, “This and many other moments were captured in ‘Adventures in Making Superman’, a 60-minute making-of feature showcasing intimate behind-the-scenes of the movie will be available starting today for consumers who purchase Superman digitally at home on participating platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Fandango at Home, and others.”

The scene in question is one of the most popular ones from the movie, where Superman finally confronts Lex Luthor face-to-face and they have it out.

What I loved seeing was how Gunn, Corenswet, and Hoult are working together to find the emotion of the scene, get their voices out, and dig deep into the characters.

At one moment, Gunn explains, “It’s the moment of you acknowledging your own weakness, your own hurt feelings, so that everyone that hears Superman knows that that’s OK for all of us to feel that way. And it’s not OK for the Lex Luthors of the world to be telling us we shouldn’t feel this way, we shouldn’t do that, we shouldn’t think this. That is what makes you different from the other heroes.”

You can see that kind of direction click for Corenswet, who makes this amazing point that Superman would be weak if he yelled, so it's more like a passionate plea.

Later, we find out they texted each other some mutual admiration about the scene, which is fantastic in the final version of the movie.

This made me so excited for the rest of the featurette and the behind-the-scenes footage. This was such a raw and teachable moment; it made me want to learn more from Gunn and his process and learn how to talk to actors.

Let me know what you think in the comments.