Known for his contemplative style, Terrence Malick has consistently challenged traditional storytelling with films like Days of Heaven (1978), The Thin Red Line (1998), and The Tree of Life (2011).

His use of natural light, wide-angle lenses, and fluid camera movement, combined with impressionistic editing, distinguishes his work from conventional filmmaking. Malick’s films prioritize emotional experience over traditional plot structure.

In this article, we have compiled some of Malick’s best works for you—works that explore philosophical questions through their distinctive narrative approach.

7 Best Terrence Malick Films

1. Days of Heaven (1978)

Days of Heaven tells a story of love and deceit through the perspective of a child narrator. The story revolves around an immigrant family of three—Bill (Richard Gere), his lover Abby (Brooke Adams), and his little sister Linda (Linda Manz)—who seek a new life as field workers in Texas.

The situation becomes complicated when the wealthy dying farmer falls for Abby, and Bill and Abby devise an elaborate plan to cheat him out of his money through marriage.

Through Linda’s voiceover, Days of Heaven explores themes of loss, loneliness, and the temporary nature of happiness.

Malick uses nature as his primary canvas, etching the characters onto it slowly, keeping dialogue to a minimum to allow ambient sound and atmosphere to take the lead. Linda's voiceover provides a perspective of innocence tinged with melancholy.

2. Badlands (1973)

Inspired by real-life killers Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate, Badlands is a crime drama following two young and reckless lovers on a violent cross-country spree. Holly (Sissy Spacek) and her boyfriend Kit (Martin Sheen) are on the run from the authorities after Kit kills her father (Warren Oates), who strongly disapproved of his teenage daughter dating an older man.

A strong critique of romanticizing violent outlaw archetypes, such as Kit, Badlands also explores the tension between freedom and the constraints of reality.

Badlands showcases how not giving answers can sometimes be the best way to tell a story. Malick avoids clear moral judgments until the end, yet his message is clear.

3. The Tree of Life (2011)

An intimate story of a family, The Tree of Life follows Jack (Sean Penn), who reflects on his childhood, his troubled relationship with his stern father (Brad Pitt), and the loss of his brother R.L. (Laramie Eppler), finding comfort only in memories of his loving mother (Jessica Chastain).

Although it revolves around a particular family, The Tree of Life is a story of forgiveness, loss, and regret—feelings that are universal.

Malick uses impressionistic editing to create a sequence of images that evoke emotion and contemplation. The Tree of Life relies on emotional connections to unite its disparate scenes.

4. To the Wonder (2012)

A tale of finding and losing love, To the Wonder follows Neil (Ben Affleck), who meets Marina (Olga Kurylenko), a French divorcée in Paris, and together they travel to Mont St. Michel, where they live out their romance.

Eventually, Neil asks her to move to Oklahoma with him, but slowly, they fall out of love, after which Neil reconnects with his childhood sweetheart, Jane (Rachel McAdams).

The film explores the complex nature of love and its impermanence, examining how people in love evolve through the phases of initial wonder and subsequent disillusionment. The characters’ struggles to connect with each other, with faith, and with their surroundings underscore humanity's fundamental search for belonging.

The integration of landscape and environment, combined with a non-linear and fragmented narrative, is one of the highlights of To the Wonder.

5. Knight of Cups (2015)

Knight of Cups follows a lonely and traumatized LA screenwriter, Rick (Christian Bale), who seeks refuge in a series of romantic involvements.

Malick structures the film into eight chapters, each named after a tarot card, except the final one, "Freedom," which reflects Rick’s journey in pursuing life's meaning.

Rick’s journey embodies a profound sense of emptiness and alienation that cannot be compensated by success and wealth. The film explores the worth of materialism in a world where existence is ultimately driven by purpose.

The film abandons traditional plot-driven storytelling. The narrative unfolds through episodic vignettes and moments of reminiscence, focusing on the protagonist's internal journey rather than external events.

6. A Hidden Life (2019)

A Hidden Life presents both a historical account and an examination of family bonds during times of moral crisis.

Based on the true story of Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to submit to Adolf Hitler, A Hidden Life chronicles the life of Austrian farmer Franz (August Diehl) from the village of St. Radegund. He refuses to fight for the Nazis during World War II.

His refusal leads to imprisonment and eventual execution. After his death, his wife, Franziska (Valerie Pachner), continues to stand in solidarity with her husband’s ideals as she raises their daughters in a now-hostile village.

Malick doesn’t preach right or wrong here. Instead, he lets the audience decide, inviting viewers to grapple with the complexity of Franz’s choice and its repercussions for those he loves. Malick contrasts the beauty of the Austrian countryside with the moral darkness of war and political oppression.

7. The Thin Red Line (1998)

A meditation on the spiritual and psychological impact of war, The Thin Red Line follows the experiences of C Company, 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, during the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II. Private Witt (Jim Caviezel) is the center of the story.

The film juxtaposes the beauty and indifference of nature with the brutality of war, raising important questions like whether violence is inherent in nature or a product of human choice, and whether there is a possibility of grace in suffering.

Malick's multi-perspective narrative employs voiceover and minimal dialogue to explore the horror of war against the serene backdrop of the South Pacific.

Which of the above films have you already watched? Let us know your favorite!