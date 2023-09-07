He recently edited the film, BlackBerry, the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone. This doc-style film, which was released in May 2023, perfectly captures the chaos of business.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with editor Curt Lobb to discuss:

  • Starting his career in the industry as an assistant camera operator
  • How he got his first paid editing jobs
  • What it was like being an assistant editor on The Dirties
  • Giving a frantic feeling to the film, BlackBerry, in the edit
  • Curt’s approach to editing a scene
  • Meshing different emotions like humor and anxiety
  • Using your own instincts in the edit before getting the director’s feedback
  • What is was like editing in an old train station
  • Special shortcut keys he loves to use in editing
  • Going into a project with respect for the story you are telling
  • Knowing the right time for a joke or not

