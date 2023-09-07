He recently edited the film, BlackBerry, the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone. This doc-style film, which was released in May 2023, perfectly captures the chaos of business.



In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with editor Curt Lobb to discuss: Starting his career in the industry as an assistant camera operator

How he got his first paid editing jobs

What it was like being an assistant editor on The Dirties

Giving a frantic feeling to the film, BlackBerry, in the edit

Curt’s approach to editing a scene

Meshing different emotions like humor and anxiety

Using your own instincts in the edit before getting the director’s feedback

What is was like editing in an old train station

Special shortcut keys he loves to use in editing

Going into a project with respect for the story you are telling

Knowing the right time for a joke or not

