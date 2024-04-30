Before the drone revolution, aerial cinematography was a luxury that only the highest budget of filmmakers could access. You'd need to rent a helicopter, a pilot, and rig your camera up with tons of safety gear to safely get aerial shots for your film or television projects.

However, thanks in large part to brands like DJI, aerial shots are now such the norm that pretty much everyone from YouTubers to wedding videographers incorporate these shots into their projects. And, if you aren't using aerial shots in your project, it's likely not due to budget.

As you'll see in our "Deals of the Week," these DJI drones are on sale and very affordable for those looking to take flight.

DJI Mini 2 SE Get ready to fly right away with this "Fly More" combo featuring the DJI Mini 2 SE drone. Capable of taking aerial videos at up to 2.7K resolution at 30fps, this palm-sized Mini 2 SE is the more affordable brother to the Mini 2, yet still keeps much of its functionality with the same 36 mph flight speed, up to 6.2-mile OcuSync 2.0 video transmission, and more. The Mini 2 SE also delivers on convenience, making it easy and fun for beginners and experts alike. QuickShots and panorama intelligent pre-programmed flight modes allow for pro results with just one tap. Even with its lightweight frame, the Mini 2 SE is safe to use with robust wind resistance and return-to-home functionality.

DJI Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo Drone Take stunning aerial videos at up to 2.7K30 resolution with the palm-sized Mini 2 SE Fly More Combo Drone from DJI. $449 $429

DJI Mini 3 Another ready-to-fly option, this DJI Mini 3 is also a "Fly More" combo which includes upgrades to previous Mini generations with more social media support and better wind resistance and battery life. With up to 38 minutes of lfight time too the Mini 3 drone also features true vertical shooting, which is a feature that lets you rotate the gimbal 90° to film vertical shots that can be immediately shared on social media platforms. Like the Mini 2, the Mini 3 captures stunning videos in 4K HDR, uses OcuSync 2.0 for a transmission range of up to 6.2 miles, and includes a host of automated functions to make piloting easier. This version of the Mini 3 gets you ready for a day of shooting with a DJI RC remote and the Fly More Combo bundle of accessories.

DJI Mavic 3 While not a "Fly More" combo, this DJI Mavic 3 Classic Drone does come with a DJI RC Remote Controller and gives users the advantages of an advanced 20MP 4/3" CMOS sensor designed by legendary camera maker Hasselblad. The DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone offers professional quality aerial imaging and features a sensor that meets Hasselblad's rigorous hardware and software standards, the 3-axis gimbal camera is capable of 4K video at 60 fps, a maximum of 5.1K at 50 fps, and 4K slow-motion footage at 120 fps.