Another update is coming to Blackmagic Design’s popular smartphone video app, Blackmagic Camera for Android, with a hefty set of updates and improvements.

The big news is that Blackmagic Camera for Android 3.5 will add new ways to open the app with a preset loaded, plus unlock 10-bit remote previews on supported phones and tablets. It also includes new optimizations and other improvements worth exploring.

If you’re a Blackmagic Camera for Android user, or someone interested in trying this app out (it’s free, by the way), then here’s what you need to know.

Blackmagic Camera for Android 3.5 As mentioned above, this is a hefty update that adds several new features and improvements. On the feature side, the big update is a new settings search function, plus a new shortcuts option to open the app with a preset loaded so you can shoot faster and in the moment. The update will also add 10-bit remote previews on supported phones and tablets. It also adds optimizations for new smartphone operating systems like Android 17 and reduces overall battery usage. Here’s a full list of everything new in Blackmagic Camera for Android 3.5: Optimized for Android 17.

Added a search option on app Settings.

Preset shortcuts: open the app directly with a selected preset.

Remote Control: support for 10bit preview.

Optimized for Oppo Find X10 series.

Optimized for Oneplus 16 series.

Support for Oppo o-log2 on Find X10 and Oneplus 16 series.

Several performance improvements, resulting in less battery usage.

Several fixes. Credit: Blackmagic Design