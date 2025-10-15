This is big news for Android users. If you’re an Android owner who swears by your favorite smartphone’s camera and filmmaking capabilities, this latest update for the Blackmagic Camera for Android app is going to possibly help take that chip off your shoulder.

Blackmagic Camera for Android Update 3.1 is set to add support for shooting open gate as well as in selectable aspect ratios, major new upgrades that will undoubtedly make your smartphone videography capabilities more sophisticated and diverse.

Let’s look at this latest update and explore how you can improve your Android filmmaking and videography output today.

Blackmagic Camera for Android Update 3.1 Without exploring any jokes about the age-old battle between Android owners and iPhone owners, let’s just look at the facts. Ever since Blackmagic Design rectified the injustice of releasing its Blackmagic Camera app for just iOS devices at launch to include a Blackmagic Camera for Android version, this Android app is quickly becoming a favorite with smartphone video pros. This new update adds support for shooting open gate, a huge improvement. The app also allows for selectable aspect ratios and the ability to apply Samsung Log LUTS, as well as several new features. Here’s everything new coming to Blackmagic Camera for Android Update 3.1: Support for aspect ratio selection and open gate on compatible devices.

Support for function buttons to select audio sources, false color, zebra, and live stream.

New Samsung Log calibrated LUTs on compatible devices.

Remote HDMI monitoring now displays selected remote camera.

General performance and stability improvements.