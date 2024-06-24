When we got the scoop from our contacts at Blackmagic Design at NAB 2024, we were very excited to share the news about Blackmagic Camera coming to Android devices . This is not because we’re taking sides in the whole Apple vs Android debate, but rather because we think the Blackmagic Camera app is a neat app that should discriminate against you and your smartphone choices.

We knew the app would be free, as it is with iPhones, but we didn’t know when it was actually going to come out. Well, now that day has finally come and you can finally add digital film features and controls to your Samsung and Google phones.

Let’s explore a bit more below.