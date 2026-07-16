The free camera app for Android users from Blackmagic Design has gotten another update, one of the bigger ones in a while. Which is saying something, as Blackmagic Design really does a good job of adding new features and improvements to the Blackmagic Camera app (both iOS and Android versions) that have already buffed the app quite a bit.

This latest update is set to add 4K HDMI video output with audio, WearOS camera control, REST API remote control, continuous recording pause, and other support updates, improvements, and new features.

All great stuff, all worth exploring, so here we go.

Blackmagic Camera for Android Update 3.4 Since Blackmagic Design first announced it was expanding its Camera app to Android devices , the app has received many notable updates that have vastly expanded its capabilities over the past couple of years. Yes, the iOS version does seem to have a slight advantage, if only because it got a head start, but Blackmagic Camera for Android is no slouch, and this latest update just kicks things up a big notch, as it’s set to add 4K HDMI video output with audio. The update will also add WearOS camera control, REST API remote control, continuous recording pause, Blackmagic Focus and Zoom demand support, proxy clip management improvements, and much more. Here’s the full list of all of the new updates and improvements coming to Blackmagic Camera for Android Update 3.4: Support for 4K HDMI output.

Support for HDMI audio output.

Camera control with a companion app for WearOS.

Support for Remote Control via REST API.

Support for continuous recording (pause).

Support for Blackmagic Focus and Zoom demands.

Remote support for Immersive Camera.

Added a new Remote Camera Manager.

Added Proxy Clip Manager. Credit: Blackmagic Design