Along with a new update to DaVinci Resolve, Blackmagic is dropping its first sample of immersive video clips, which are free to use and try out in Resolve Studio 20.1 for macOS. Blackmagic Camera 9.7 Public Beta is also getting an update that will be adding new support for the URSA Cine Immersive, the first cinema camera designed to record Apple Immersive video specifically for the Apple Vision Pro.

It’s a bold new world we’re entering with immersive video, and if you’re curious to explore its cutting-edge technology, this is the time and way to try it out.

Here’s everything you need to know about Blackmagic Camera 9.7 Public Beta and these fun, new, sample immersive video clips in Resolve.

Sample Immersive Video Clips in DaVinci Resolve To kick things off here, if you’d like to try out immersive video clips in DaVinci Resolve, you can try them out now in Resolve Studio 20.1 for macOS. These clips give a nice example of what Apple Immersive video can look and feel like, as well as introduce you to the unique experience of editing these fully immersive file types. We actually got to check out this immersive video workflow at NAB this year , and trust us when we say it’s pretty insane to experience the full effect of this new format with the Apple Vision Pro itself. For anyone craving new, non-AI technology in the film and video space—this is something worth exploring for sure. Sample immersive video clips for use in DaVinci Resolve Studio 20.1 for macOS are available to download from http://bmd.link/aAoL73