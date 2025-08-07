The age of Apple Immersive video is officially coming to the Blackmagic Design ecosystem. With more news to come, including new workflow updates directly tied to the URSA Cine Immersive, Blackmagic is making DaVinci Resolve more ready to handle this higher-end footage, with the addition of new support for Apple Spatial Audio and other new features.

Let’s take a look at everything new in DaVinci Resolve with this 20.1 update, including support for AI Magic Mask 2 in Fusion, improved easing behavior for multiple keyframes, and support for built-in MultiText character-level styling.