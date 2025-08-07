DaVinci Resolve Adds Support for Apple Immersive Workflows With Major Firmware Update
Here’s everything you need to know about DaVinci Resolve Update 20.1, which adds support for Apple Immersive workflows and more.
The age of Apple Immersive video is officially coming to the Blackmagic Design ecosystem. With more news to come, including new workflow updates directly tied to the URSA Cine Immersive, Blackmagic is making DaVinci Resolve more ready to handle this higher-end footage, with the addition of new support for Apple Spatial Audio and other new features.
Let’s take a look at everything new in DaVinci Resolve with this 20.1 update, including support for AI Magic Mask 2 in Fusion, improved easing behavior for multiple keyframes, and support for built-in MultiText character-level styling.
What’s New in DaVinci Resolve 20.1
The major highlights here primarily relate to Apple's Immersive video workflows. Apple Vision Pro spatial and immersive video will now be available to edit in Resolve in macOS. Plus, direct monitoring of immersive content in Apple Vision Pro and support for Apple Spatial Audio Format are major updates as well.
The update does bring other improvements and enhancements to non-Apple Immersive video workflows as well, though too as users will be able to find new features or improvements sprinkled across the Resolve landscape.
Here’s the full list of everything new added or updated in DaVinci Resolve 20.1:
Key Features
- Apple Vision Pro spatial and immersive video workflows in macOS.
- Direct monitoring of immersive content in Apple Vision Pro.
- Support for Apple Spatial Audio Format.
Cut and Edit Page
- Improved easing behavior for multiple keyframes.
- More consistent easing for curves, keyframes and inspector controls.
- Improved curve editor for active curves, ease, locked parameters.
- Ability to adjust curves from the timeline keyframes and curves tray.
- Keyframes are now displayed beyond clip edit points.
- Ability to set a shortcut to switch between curve and keyframe views.
- Curves option to disable auto zoom graph height for custom zoom.
- Support for built in MultiText character level styling.
- Support for MultiText indent, align and paragraph level styling.
- Ability to import CSV files as column-aligned MultiText text boxes.
- Additional smart reframe mode to affect pan only, tilt only or both.
- Support for custom guides and snapping in the timeline viewer.
- Ability to toggle extents for selected safe area overlays.
- Ability to create subclip from edit timeline in out range.
- Support for find in media pool for USD based geometry clips.
- Options to sync media pool audio using in, out and marker.
- Ability to sync audio for stereoscopic 3D videos.
- Menu action to move playhead to mouse pointer using the C key.
- Menu actions for full extent, detailed and custom zoom for timeline.
- Timeline tab action to load to source viewer.
- Configurable actions to explicitly enable or disable clip.
- Audio and video only insert controls in the source viewer.
- Improved right to left language handling in transcriptions.
- Ability to view transcriptions for clips on the source timeline.
Fusion Page
- Support for new immersive option in the viewer 360 Views menu.
- Support for new immersive patcher tool.
- Support for Magic Mask v2 in Fusion.
- Support for caching deep composites to disk.
- Option to downscale clip compositions to timeline resolution.
- Improved DoD and RoI support for deep image compositing tools.
- Improvements for USD Renderer for overscan.
- Edit individual tool controls from the inspector context menu.
- Improved shape duplicate tool with style, jitter and aligned rotations.
- Support for swizzler to create alpha only multi layer outputs.
- Support for swizzler background channels.
- Support for regular expression based selection in Cryptomatte.
Color Page
- Improved color viewer safe area display selection.
- Ability to switch timeline resolution on the fly from the color viewer.
- Improved cache retention for copied versions and timelines.
- Improved magic mask retention for copied versions and timelines.
- DCTL Support for ACES 2.0 Core.
Resolve FX
- New ColorTone Diffuser emulates light based lens filters.
- Natural and strong split tone modes in Film Look Creator.
- New Split Tone with additional controls.
- Separate RGB sliders and shimmer controls in light rays.
- Secondary glow ability in glow.
- New atmosphere controls in light rays and glow.
- Ability to regrain skin smoothening areas in face refinement.
Fairlight Page
- Support for half speed timeline playback.
- Action to enable focus mode using the W key.
- Ability to record in 32-bit floating point.
- Audio waveforms are now accurate when recording.
- Clip context menu action to regenerate waveform profiles.
- Faster Audio Assistant analysis with short clips improvements.
- Audio Assistant option to view the full UI of underlying effects.
- Dialogue matcher ambience controls and improved wet dry matches.
- Support for deleting busses from track headers and index.
- Shift option command for fine mouse based scrubbing zoomed out.
- Shift and command click to add to selection in mixer.
Codec and IO
- Support for Blackmagic RAW 5.0 SDK.
- Faster decodes for URSA Cine 12K LF and URSA Cine 17K 65 clips.
- Support for decoding and encoding webp images.
- 12-bit support and custom quality controls for DNx.
- Support for encoding H.264 and H.265 in MXF Op1A clips.
- Support for decoding Samsung APV clips.
- Improved native Windows H.264 and H.265 bit rate controls.
- New deliver preset for Tencent video uploads.
General
- Improved layouts for small, dual screen and vertical video views.
- Improved per-system bin layout retention for multi-user projects.
- Use shift space to display the effects search dialog in all pages.
- Ability to search for effects in both English and application language.
- Clone tool support for xxhash64 checksums.
- DRT timeline exports now include Fusion media references.
- Viewers now reflect updates to still images by other applications.
- Concurrent viewer overlays for DeckLink and remote monitoring.
- Scripting API support for voice isolation for audio clips and tracks.
- Support for Electron 36.3.2 for workflow integrations.
- New Javascript promises API for asynchronous workflow operations.
- Support for audio only TS growing files.
- General performance and stability improvements.
As always, you can download and install the latest version of DaVinci Resolve on Blackmagic Design’s website here.
