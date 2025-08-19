Are you someone who’s heard about the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera, yet not really sure what the heck it is or what it offers? Well, then we have some homework for you. You know, the fun homework that answers questions and gives you insights into an exciting new era of filmmaking.

To help those interested in the URSA Cine Immersive and the new immersive filmmaking workflows being unlocked in DaVinci Resolve, Blackmagic has put out some new Immersive Camera and Workflow guides that go over everything you need to know about this new recording format.

So, to go along with our coverage of the URSA Cine Immersive, which we’ve checked out in person, here are some additional resources to help you study up on this immersive world.

Blackmagic Immersive Camera and Workflow Guides

Released by Blackmagic in their entirety for free, these guides can be a great way to study up on what the future of immersive filmmaking has to offer. The first guide is the URSA Cine Immersive Camera Guide, which goes over everything you need to know about the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive.

Designed to allow future-minded filmmakers to enter the realm of 180-degree media, the URSA Cine Immersive features Apple Immersive Video support with dual 8160 x 7200 58.7MP sensors capable of capturing immersive 8K images at up to 90 fps and with a whopping 16 stops of dynamic range.

The second guide is a DaVinci Resolve Immersive Workflow Guide, which goes over the post-production process and workflow for actually working with this immersive media in DaVinci Resolve. With both of these guides, which are both, honestly, hefty and deep reads, you’ll be able to learn as much as you’d like about these new technologies.

So, get a big cup of coffee, a comfy computer chair, and dive in!

