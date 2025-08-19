Are you someone who’s heard about the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera, yet not really sure what the heck it is or what it offers? Well, then we have some homework for you. You know, the fun homework that answers questions and gives you insights into an exciting new era of filmmaking.

To help those interested in the URSA Cine Immersive and the new immersive filmmaking workflows being unlocked in DaVinci Resolve, Blackmagic has put out some new Immersive Camera and Workflow guides that go over everything you need to know about this new recording format.

So, to go along with our coverage of the URSA Cine Immersive, which we’ve checked out in person, here are some additional resources to help you study up on this immersive world.