Master the Art of Apple Immersive Video With These Free (In-Person and Online) Workshops
Want to learn the ins and outs of Apple visionOS and how to capture immersive video for the Vision Pro? Apple has some free workshops that you can register to attend either IRL or online.
Both set for October 21–23, 2025, Apple is offering free workshops both in-person at the company’s Cupertino headquarters, as well as (more realistically for most people) online. These workshops are free and are aimed at educating the masses on how to create compelling interactive experiences for visionOS and the Apple Vision Pro.
The goal is to teach shooters how to capture immersive video in this multi-day livestream activity. So, if you’ve ever been curious about Apple Immersive Video and want to truly learn the ins and outs of this new format, this might be right up your alley.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to register and possibly attend.
Apple Immersive Video Workshops
With the headline of the event being simply “Create immersive media experiences for visionOS,” both in-person and online events promise to help shooters “learn how to create compelling interactive experiences for visionOS and capture immersive video in this multi-day livestreamed activity.”
The itinerary for the event put out by Apple delves a bit more into what will be covered over the two-day event, with the first day being dedicated to learning how VisionOS 26 can help content creators tell impactful, immersive, and interactive stories for formats like Apple Immersive Video.
The second day will dive deeper into Apple Immersive Video and Apple Spatial Audio, including new production workflows and a deeper dive into Apple Immersive productions.
Credit: Apple
How to Register
Anyone interested in these workshops can easily register for either the in-person event at Apple’s HQ or for the online event by checking out these links below.
- Create immersive media experiences for visionOS (in-person session) — Submit a request by October 17, 5:00 p.m. (PDT).
- Create immersive media experiences for visionOS (online session) — Register by October 20, 7:00 p.m. (CDT).
- The First Hands-On Reviews of the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Are In ›
- Blackmagic Set to Become the World’s First Camera and Editing System for Apple Immersive Video ›
- Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Camera Revealed by Apple at WWDC 2024 ›
- Is Apple Secretly Working on Launching its Own Immersive Video Camera? ›
- Curious to Explore Apple Immersive Video? Try Out Editing These Sample Clips in DaVinci Resolve ›
- Blackmagic Shows Off Complete Immersive Video Experience for First Time at NAB 2025 ›