Both set for October 21–23, 2025, Apple is offering free workshops both in-person at the company’s Cupertino headquarters, as well as (more realistically for most people) online. These workshops are free and are aimed at educating the masses on how to create compelling interactive experiences for visionOS and the Apple Vision Pro.

The goal is to teach shooters how to capture immersive video in this multi-day livestream activity. So, if you’ve ever been curious about Apple Immersive Video and want to truly learn the ins and outs of this new format, this might be right up your alley.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to register and possibly attend.

Apple Immersive Video Workshops With the headline of the event being simply “Create immersive media experiences for visionOS,” both in-person and online events promise to help shooters “learn how to create compelling interactive experiences for visionOS and capture immersive video in this multi-day livestreamed activity.” The itinerary for the event put out by Apple delves a bit more into what will be covered over the two-day event, with the first day being dedicated to learning how VisionOS 26 can help content creators tell impactful, immersive, and interactive stories for formats like Apple Immersive Video. The second day will dive deeper into Apple Immersive Video and Apple Spatial Audio, including new production workflows and a deeper dive into Apple Immersive productions. Credit: Apple