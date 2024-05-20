It’s not often that a camera manufacturer releases a camera, and then drops the price by over $1,000 less than a year later. But hey, in today’s crazy camera market with new cameras coming out every quarter and tons of competition from new and old competitors alike, we don’t know what to expect anymore.

So, I guess it’s little surprise actually that Blackmagic is sharing the news that the company is offering a price drop of 40% for the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K, which you can find her e.

Why now? That’s an interesting question though, but here’s what you need to know about the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K if you were to consider this crazy price drop.

The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K Designed to bring next-gen digital film capture to the masses, the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K is a camera built around its full-frame 6K sensor and its high-end camera features. The camera features rich colors, accurate skin tones, and a wide 13-stop of dynamic range. The Cinema Camera 6K also includes a built-in OLPF (optical low pass) filter which is tailored specifically for the camera’s massive 24x35mm sensor. ENG users and other on-the-run videographers will also appreciate the camera’s ability to record both deep bit-depth Blackmagic Raw and H.264 proxies simultaneously directly to Blackmagic Cloud. The Cinema Camera 6K is a nice step-up option from the company’s Pocket Cinema Camera line but also retains the ability to use all existing PCC accessories as well.

A Massive Price Drop Special Offer Announced back in September of 2023 , the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K has been an interesting component of Blackmagic’s new range of cinema camera options. A step above the Pocket line and a step below the URSA line of cameras, the Cinema Camera 6K is a nice fit for both solo videographers as well as small companies or teams. "The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K, with its flexible L-mount and massive full-frame sensor, has been very popular with customers since its launch. Customers have been very excited to be able to capture amazing large-format images in an extremely portable design that also works with new and vintage lenses they already own, in an entirely new way. We’re excited to make these creative options more widely available to our customers for a limited time." — said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO The large full-frame sensor in particular lets customers work in a variety of film formats and aspect ratios without sacrificing too much quality. The camera also uses the full area of the sensor, which gives users a unique open gate 3:2 image which is great for post-production. The large sensor also lets shooters work in true 6:5 anamorphic without cropping, making widescreen cinematic images more detailed and in higher resolution than previously possible. Videographers can even use the classic Super 35-sized window on the sensor to create an instant ‘close-up’ version of their shot that fits seamlessly with open gate footage. All great perks for shooters looking to create distinctive cinematic content of the highest quality. Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K static.bhphoto.com

Price and Availability As mentioned above, this is a special limited-time offer, so act fast if you’d like to get the Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K for its 40% discount price of $1,575 . Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame 6K HDR Sensor

Up to 6K36 fps Open Gate / 4K Anamorphic

Active Leica L Mount, OLPF Filter

13 Stops of Dynamic Range

Dual 400/3200 Native ISOs

Focus & Iris Control for Select Lenses

5" Tilting LCD Touchscreen

CFexpress Type-B Card Recording

3D LUT & L-Mount Metadata Support

HDMI, USB-C, 2 x Mini-XLR Audio Ports