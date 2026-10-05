Blackmagic Cloud Store is Adding Support for Mac OS Golden Gate to All Models
Blackmagic Cloud Store is getting an update (version 2.1.1) that will add support for Apple’s latest Golden Gate operating system to all Cloud Store models.
We've got a quick news hit to start the week: Blackmagic Design has announced a minor but notable update to Blackmagic Cloud Store, with version 2.1.1 now out. This update pretty much just does one thing: it adds support for Mac OS Golden Gate to all Blackmagic Cloud Store models.
Let’s take a look at what Mac OS Golden Gate is and why this update might be worth it for your Blackmagic Cloud Store models and workflows.
Blackmagic Cloud Store Update 2.1.1
So, again, this is really just news of one thing. Blackmagic Cloud Store 2.1.1 is here, and it adds support for Mac OS Golden Gate to all Blackmagic Cloud Store models.
Mac OS Golden Gate is the latest major operating system update for Mac computers released by Apple just less than a month ago. For most people, the calling card of Golden Gate is how deeply Apple Intelligence is integrated, as it’s set to power a smarter Siri assistant and built-in writing tools.
There are also several design and workflow upgrades offered with this new OS that might be appealing to users, with a few slightly tailored for filmmakers and video editors. But for the most part, it’s mostly speed and cosmetics.
Credit: Apple
How to Update and Install
If you want the latest version of Blackmagic Cloud Store and to get your workflows up to speed with Golden Gate, this update is for you. And even if it’s not for you, it’s worth doing to stay up to date with your models and workflows, since the update also adds general performance and stability improvements to all models.
Here’s some info on system requirements:
Minimum System Requirements for Mac OS
- macOS 26.0 Tahoe.
- macOS 27.0 Golden Gate or later.
Minimum System Requirements for Windows
- Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit.
- Microsoft Windows 11 or later.
You can find more info on downloading and installing on the company’s website here.
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