We've got a quick news hit to start the week: Blackmagic Design has announced a minor but notable update to Blackmagic Cloud Store, with version 2.1.1 now out. This update pretty much just does one thing: it adds support for Mac OS Golden Gate to all Blackmagic Cloud Store models.

Let’s take a look at what Mac OS Golden Gate is and why this update might be worth it for your Blackmagic Cloud Store models and workflows.

Blackmagic Cloud Store Update 2.1.1 So, again, this is really just news of one thing. Blackmagic Cloud Store 2.1.1 is here, and it adds support for Mac OS Golden Gate to all Blackmagic Cloud Store models. Mac OS Golden Gate is the latest major operating system update for Mac computers released by Apple just less than a month ago. For most people, the calling card of Golden Gate is how deeply Apple Intelligence is integrated, as it’s set to power a smarter Siri assistant and built-in writing tools. There are also several design and workflow upgrades offered with this new OS that might be appealing to users, with a few slightly tailored for filmmakers and video editors. But for the most part, it’s mostly speed and cosmetics. Credit: Apple