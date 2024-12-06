As smartphone videography becomes more acceptable in filmmaking and video production circles, the products that smartphone shooters use are starting to become more sophisticated and better equipped for the job. And there’s perhaps no tool for smartphone videography more helpful these days the Blackmagic Camera app.

Released for both iOS and Android devices now, the Blackmagic Camera app has received several updates for each as the smartphone filmmaking app has improved in terms of useability and capability. This latest update to Blackmagic Camera for iOS sees some minor improvements, but improvements nonetheless.

Let’s take a look at this Blackmagic Camera for iOS 2.1.1 update which addresses some issues with colorspace tagging when recording with LUTs and some other minor fixes and improvements.

Blackmagic Camera for iOS 2.1.1 Update As mentioned above, the biggest news here might simply be the fixing of a few issues that might have affected a few Blackmagic Camera users. The most notable would be a fix to an issue with colorspace tagging when recording with LUTs enabled. LUTs are a huge part of what Blackmagic Camera offers filmmakers, so this is a good issue to address. Blackmagic has also shared that this update will address some issues with white balance being editable when locked for recording as well as some issues with the shutter slider value not matching shutter measurement type and some inconsistent focus peaking and zebra overlay statuses. Here’s everything new with version 2.1.1 of Blackmagic Camera for iOS: Addressed an issue with colorspace tagging when recording with LUT enabled.

Addressed white balance being editable when locked for recording.

Addressed an issue with the shutter lock when recording in off-speed frame rates.

Addressed shutter slider value not matching shutter measurement type in settings.

Addressed inconsistent focus peaking and zebra overlay status when using Camera Control.

General performance and stability improvements. You can find out more about this update and access it on the Apple app page here

How to Get Started with Blackmagic Camera for iOS As we’ve covered the Blackmagic Camera app for both iOS and Android devices over the past year, it certainly seems like this smartphone videography tool is becoming quite popular. There’s probably a rising subset of iPhone and Android shooters out there who are getting into video for the first time. However, there’s also probably just as many seasoned video pros who are simply looking for some tools to help improve their workflows when they feel like they might need to just use an iPhone or Android device to shoot smaller and quicker projects for social. Regardless of your reason for diving into the Blackmagic Camera app, here’s a nice tutorial on how to get started with Blackmagic Camera for iOS.