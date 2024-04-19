At the start of NAB 2024 this year, Blackmagic Design pretty much stole the show from the jump as they announced a whole host of new cameras and technologies on the day before the conference was scheduled to begin.

And while, of course, there was plenty of other exciting news and cool film and video tech innovations to be found on the conference floors in Las Vegas, it was certainly hard for any other brands to catch up to Blackmagic Design’s front-loaded media blitz, most notably led by their announcement of the new Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K.

Still, with Blackmagic’s newest top-of-the-line cinema camera option just recently announced, we were happy to get an in-person demo of the new camera, which we’ll undoubtedly explore much more as makes its way to more reviewers, shooters, and many interested filmmakers.

The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K at NAB Described by Blackmagic CEO Grant Petty as his “dream high-end cinema camera,” the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K is a huge step forward for the Blackmagic brand, and might very well end up being one of the most popular cameras of the year. With a 12K full-frame 36 x 24mm sensor capable of 16 stops of dynamic range, as well as the ability to capture Blackmagic raw at up to 12K 3:2 open gate, the URSA Cine 12K is a sight to behold, and an awesome camera worth exploring as more info and reviews are set to come out. Here’s our chat with the Blackmagic team showing off the URSA Cine 12K at NAB:

The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K Large Format Full-Frame 12K Sensor

16 Stops of Dynamic Range

Blackmagic Raw up to 12K 3:2 Open Gate

Includes EVF Top Handle Kit

Stream via RTMP/SRT via Wi-Fi/RJ45/USB-C

Built-In Clear, 2/4/6-Stop IRND Filters

Built-In Folding 5" 1500 cd/m² Monitor

12G-SDI Output, USB-C Expansion Ports

Timecode/REF, LEMO/Fischer Control Ports

2 x Balanced 3-Pin XLR Audio Inputs

