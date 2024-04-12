To go along with Blackmagic’s new top-of-their-line URSA Cine 12K LF cinema camera option, Blackmagic Design has also unveiled a new upgrade to their popular Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K with the new box (or cube) style Blackmagic PYXIS 6K.

With a 36x24mm sensor capable of recording video at 6048x4032 resolution and while offering 13 stops of dynamic range, this new PYXIS will come in three different mount options (EF, PL, and L) and could be an ideal companion camera to the new URSA Cine, or even its own standalone A-cam option.

Let’s take a look at the new Blackmagic PYXIS 6K and explore what it could offer for your production needs.

Introducing the Blackmagic PYXIS 6K Introduced as a next-generation digital film camera as part of their most recent rollout of new cameras and upgrades at NAB 2024, this new versatile box or cube design PYXIS 6K promises to be a nice modular and flexible option for your productions. “Since the introduction of the original Pocket Cinema Cameras, our customers have been asking us to make it in a more customizable design. But we wanted it to be so much more than just a Pocket Cinema Camera in a different body. The new Blackmagic PYXIS is a fully professional cinema camera with more connections and seamless integration into post-production workflows. We think customers are going to love the incredibly adaptable design and we can’t wait to see how they use it!” — Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. With a massive 36x24mm sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range and dual CF express media recorders, this PYXIS 6K will be fully customizable as well with multiple mounting points and accessory side plates. The compact body is also made from precision CNC machined aerospace aluminum, which means it should be quite lightweight and strong. The PYXIS 6K will also feature multiple 1/4″ and 3/8″ thread mounts on the top and bottom of the body allowing it to be rigged up with a range of side plates that further extend their ability to mount accessories such as handles, microphones, or even SSDs. images.blackmagicdesign.com

Mount Options and Shooting Modes Featuring a full-frame sensor with a native resolution of 6048x4032 that’s almost three times larger than a Super 35 sensor, the PYXIS 6K will allow videographers to shoot with a shallow depth of field or to use anamorphic lenses uncropped for a truly cinematic look. Blackmagic PYXIS features a massive full-frame sensor with a native resolution of 6048 x 4032. That's almost three times larger than a Super 35 sensor and allows customers to shoot with a shallow depth of field or to use anamorphic lenses uncropped for a truly cinematic look. Whether users are shooting in bright sunlight or in almost no light at all, the 13 stops of dynamic range with dual native ISO up to 25,600 provide stunning low-noise images in all lighting conditions. The PYXIS 6K will come in 3 models allowing shooters to choose between L-Mount, EF, or PL lenses, which will make the PYXIS compatible with perhaps the largest range of cinema and photographic lenses in the world.

Features, Price and Availability And, for those perhaps wondering, the L-Mount model works with the latest full-frame lenses from Leica, Panasonic, and Sigma but each can also accommodate lens adapters, further allowing shooters to use a wide variety of new and vintage lenses. 36 x 24mm full frame 6K 6048 x 4032 sensor.

Open gate 3:2, full height 6:5 anamorphic, and Super 35 for creating cinematic content.

Choice of models with L-Mount, PL, or locking EF lens mounts.

Records full resolution up to 36 fps or 120 fps windowed.

Built-in 4″ HDR 1500 nit LCD screen.

Records Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies.

Extremely fast dual CFexpress card recording.

Ethernet or mobile data for mobile remote streaming.

Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

Features 12G-SDI for monitoring with status overlay.

Professional mini XLR input with 48-volt phantom power.

Complete streaming solution for YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more.

High-capacity BP-U series batteries. Blackmagic PYXIS 6K is set to release in three models, with customers able to choose between L-Mount, PL, or Locking EF lens mounts, and should be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$2,995. The Blackmagic PYXIS 6K will be demonstrated in the Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 booth #SL5005.

Blackmagic Design PYXIS 6K Cinema Box Camera (Canon EF) Introducing the next generation customizable cinema camera! Blackmagic PYXIS 6K is a high end digital film camera that produces precise skin tones and rich organic colors. www.bhphotovideo.com $2995 Buy Now

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.