When we first covered the Blackmagic URSA Cine at NAB 2024, it seemed like the camera’s announcement was a major turning point for the Australian digital cinema company. And now, approximately a year later, we're finally getting more details—and most importantly pricing—for the company’s revolutionary large format digital film camera.

Featuring an RGBW 65mm sensor and an insane 16 stops of dynamic range (plus Blackmagic RAW syncing to DaVinci Resolve) there has been a buzz about this mega-version of the URSA Cine since first announced. Yet, with a large format 65mm format RGBW 17520 x 8040 sensor with larger photo-sites for 16 stops of dynamic range, interchangeable PL, LPL, and Hasselblad lens mounts, and industry-standard Lemo and Fischer connections, it ain’t going to be cheap.

Let’s take a look at the just-revealed pricing and more specs for this Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65.

What You Need to Know About the Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 images.blackmagicdesign.com The Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 is set to come with 8TB of high-performance storage built-in, so keep that in mind. It will also include high-speed networking for media upload and syncing to Blackmagic Cloud. The biggest selling point here though is of course the new sensor designed for incredible quality images at all resolutions from 4K to a massive 17K. “In building both URSA Cine models, we wanted to build our dream high end cameras that had everything we had ever wanted. Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 is the realization of that dream with a massive 65mm image sensor, a body with industry standard features and connections, and seamless integration into high end workflows. There’s been no expense spared in designing this camera and we think it will truly revolutionize all stages of production from capture to post!" — Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. The larger sensor builds on the technology featured in the URSA Mini Pro 12K with larger photo-sites leading to an impressive 16 stops of dynamic range. The unique RGBW architecture also provides equal amounts of red, green, and blue pixels which means it will be optimized to deliver incredibly rich colors at all resolutions and provide the ultimate in image quality and flexibility.