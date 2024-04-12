Along with some major camera announcements and a host of other new products, updates, and improvements across their diverse marketplace of professional film and video production and post-production offerings—including a new Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K —Blackmagic Design has also unveiled the latest version of DaVinci Resolve.

Let’s take a look at DaVinci Resolve 19 and explore its latest features, including new DaVinci Neural Engine AI tools, additional color grading palettes, and further updates for Resolve FX, Fairlight AI audio panning, expanded USD tools, and multi-source editing.





What’s New with DaVinci Resolve 19 Adding some powerful new AI tools and over 100 feature upgrades this new DaVinci Resolve version 19 looks to be a doozy. For the new features, we’re looking at IntelliTrack AI, Ultra NR noise reduction, ColorSlice six vector grading, film look creator FX, multi-source editing, new multi-poly rotoscoping tools, new Fairlight AI audio panning to video, ducker track FX and ambisonic surround sound plus new features in Blackmagic Cloud for large customers. “This is an exciting new release with tools that have been specifically designed for high end digital film customers as well as Blackmagic Cloud integration for large customers. The new Intellitrack AI is powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine and optimizes tracking and stabilization in the color and Fusion pages, as well as audio panning in Fairlight. There’s a new grading palette for colorists as well as new Resolve FX, enhanced USD tools and mulitpoly rotoscoping for VFX and new AI Fairlight FX, plus new tools which make make digital film quality available to live broadcasters. It’s exciting and I can’t wait to hear how customers use all these amazing new features.” — Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. The new Organization app in Blackmagic Cloud will also now enable larger companies to define users as a single organization or company, as well as create groups or teams and quickly share projects with an entire group rather than one by one. Resolve users will also be able to manage storage access, share Presentations, and create a single sign-on, plus you’ll also be able to buy or rent DaVinci Resolve Studio licenses. Licenses can be costed against specific projects and then removed when it’s complete.

New Color Palettes IntelliTrack AI Amongst the other major new features, we’re also looking at several new tools for colorists looking to produce rich film-like tones with the ColorSlice six vector palette and as well as produce cinematic images using the new film look creator effect which emulates photometric film processes. In Fairlight, there are new additions too, including the IntelliTrack AI that can be used to track motion and automatically pan audio. VFX artists in Fusion will also have an expanded set of USD tools to use plus a new multi-poly rotoscoping tool at their disposal. A new cut page will now support the real-time selection of live camera recordings for instant replay to air with slow motion and stingers. Also, a new multi-source viewer will further let users see all their live cameras, or even just clips with a common timecode, in a single multiview screen, as well as even switch live from any of the available angles. images.blackmagicdesign.com

Full List of DaVinci Resolve 19 Features If you’re curious to see a full list of everything new coming to DaVinci Resolve 19 and, you know, don’t want to just download the update and try it out first yourself. Here’s a full list for you to check out, with new features including: IntelliTrack AI point tracker for tracking and stabilization

Support for the DaVinci Resolve Replay Editor

Cut page as a media player and playout system

New multiview option in the source tape to view time-synced footage

Add points of interest and create replays from multiview and timeline

Ability to edit timeline content based on source clip transcription

New ColorSlice six vector grading palette

AI-powered UltraNR noise reduction for spatial denoising

Node Stack allows the management of complex grading workflows

New Film Look Creator

New Defocus Background isolates foreground with blur

Multi Poly tool for easier rotoscoping of complex objects

USD enhancements for Material X and advanced volumetric shading

Multiple shape toolset enhancements

Fully integrated native Ambisonics workflow

IntelliTrack powered audio panning to video in Fairlight

Music Remixer FX to remix voice, drums, bass, guitar, and other sources

Dialogue Separator FX to separate dialogue, background, or ambiance

Ducker tracks FX for auto-level management of beds against dialogue And, as always with new versions, this new DaVinci Resolve 19 is out now as a public beta which you can download on the Blackmagic Design site here .

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.