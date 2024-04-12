With NAB 2024 just about to start Blackmagic might have already “won” the conference this year with their unveiling today of their new URSA Cine 12K LF. We’ll have to see though as we’ll undoubtedly get plenty of AI-powered new products, tools, and features from all of the other major players in the film and video space.

But make no mistake, this is huge news not just for Blackmagic Design itself, but also for all indie filmmakers and professional videographers looking to shoot high-end cinema-quality footage for their clients or projects with a suddenly much more reasonable cost and barrier of entry.

Let’s take a look at this just-announced Blackmagic URSA Cine LF and how its 12K full-frame sensor capable of 12K at 100fps video recording—when coupled with its $15k price point—could absolutely change the industry overnight.

Introducing the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF While the unveiling video has just been released, here are the complete list of specs and features that we have from Blackmagic so far, with more set to come soon. Cinematic large format sensor with a massive 16 stops of dynamic range.

Lightweight, robust camera body with industry standard connections.

PL and locking EF mounts included with optional LPL mount available.

Blackmagic RAW for real time 12K editing.

Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.

High performance OLPF for reduced moire and aliasing.

Build in ND filters for shooting in varying conditions.

Shoot up to 80 fps in 12K, 144 fps at 8K and 240 fps at 4K.

High performance Blackmagic Media Module 8TB for recording included.

Recording media compatible with the Blackmagic Media Dock.

High speed wifi, 10G Ethernet or mobile data for network connections.

Built-in RTMP and SRT live streaming.

Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF.

Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production. Hang tight as we update this article (and write future ones) with more details about this game-changing new cinema camera. Blackmagic URSA Cine images.blackmagicdesign.com

A Large Format RGBW 36 x 24mm Sensor For some more details, the URSA Cine features is set to include a revolutionary new sensor designed for incredible quality images at all resolutions from 4K to a massive 12K. This larger sensor will build on the technology of URSA Mini Pro 12K with larger photo-sites leading to an astounding 16 stops of dynamic range. And the unique RGBW architecture will provide equal amounts of red, green and blue pixels, which means it will be more optimized to deliver incredibly rich colors at all resolutions while still providing ultimate image quality and flexibility. "We wanted to build our dream high end camera that had everything we had ever wanted. Blackmagic URSA Cine is the realization of that dream with a completely new generation of image sensor, a body with industry standard features and connections, and seamless integration into high end workflows. There’s been no expense spared in designing this camera and we think it will truly revolutionize all stages of production from capture to post!" — Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO The full sensor for the URSA Cine will also give shooters a 3:2 open gate image which will let users reframe their shots in post production. Shooters will also be able to use the large sensor area to shoot anamorphic and deliver in a range of aspect ratios with 1.3, 1.5, 1.6, 1.66, 1.8 and 2x de-squeeze factors. Plus, if you want to shoot 4K, 8K or 12K using the entire sensor without cropping and while still retaining the full field of view of your lenses, you'll be able to do that too. There's even 9K Super 35 4-perf, 3-perf and 2-perf modes for full compatibility with classic cinema lenses as well. images.blackmagicdesign.com

Price and Availability As of this announcement, the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K is set to be available immediately and start at US$14,995, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. For those at NAB this week, the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 booth #SL5005.

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.