In this episode of No Film School, GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman present a roundtable discussion with independent filmmakers Daniel Talbott, Sav Rogers, and Mikko Mäkelä. These three creatives share their unique journeys in the film industry, highlighting the importance of queer cinema, mentorship, and community. They discuss the challenges of gatekeeping, the power of DIY filmmaking, and the need for filmmakers to take control of their own greenlighting process.

From premiering at Sundance and Tribeca to navigating the ever-changing landscape of independent film distribution, this episode offers a deep dive into the resilience and creativity required to make films outside the traditional Hollywood system.

In this episode, No Film Schools’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman, Daniel Talbott, Sav Rogers, and Mikko Mäkelä discuss: The unique journeys of each filmmaker and their impact on queer cinema

Challenges in the independent film landscape, including gatekeeping and DIY filmmaking

The importance of self-greenlighting and not waiting for permission

Balancing artistic expression with the business side of filmmaking

The role of mentorship and community in helping emerging queer filmmakers

Strategies for inspiring industry gatekeepers to invest in queer stories

Navigating meetings with executives and dealing with industry fears

How the collapse of the streaming acquisition model affects independent filmmakers

The importance of finding ways to share resources and build a film community

Embracing both DIY filmmaking and larger-scale projects in tandem

How a filmmaker’s unique voice is their most valuable asset

