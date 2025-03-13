Looking for the perfect compact and portable RGB LED light, well if you liked the Godox ML100Bi then you’ll probably be jazzed about this new ML100R version that offers complete RGB color control. Small enough to fit into your gear bag, this Godox ML100R promises to be a nice option to take on shoots big or small.

With a sleek white body and the same size as the ML100Bi, this RGB version keeps the same flexible power possibilities to allow it to be used in both interior and exterior setups. The fixture will also come with a 15-degree lens reflector that will increase its output while being interchangeable with an optional 36-degree one.

Let’s look at what this new Godox ML100R can offer with its complete RGB color control for your projects.

The Godox ML100R So, this new ML100R model is set to feature a wider adjustable CCT with a full RGB output that goes from 1800 to 10,000K. It will also feature 0 to 100% dimming and comes with a high rating of 95 for both CRI and TLCI standards, the fixture delivers exceptional color accuracy. Also, despite its compact and portable 4.8 x 4.3 x 1.8" size, the bare light itself will feature an illuminance of 2360 lux at 3.3' (5600K), which is expandable to 12,900 lux using the included 15-degree lens reflector. The Godox ML100R will also support HSI adjustment to allow users to precisely attune the light to a vast number of color possibilities. Intensity is adjustable from 0 to 100% along four dimming curves, including linear, S-curve, exponential, and logarithmic. Plus, a green-to-magenta shift will also mean more precision when handling your settings.

Creative Lighting Effects and Controls This RGB Version of the ML100Bi will also offer 14 built-in creative lighting effects, including RGB cycle, party, flash, lightning, cloudy, broken bulb, TV, candle, fire, fireworks, explosion, welding, police car, and SOS preset effects. Users will also be able to easily manage the light settings locally on the fixture or wirelessly at 98.4' using their smartphone and the Godox Light app. The ML100R also runs on AC power thanks to the included adapter and cord and is not limited to AC power, making it quite suitable for a variety of lighting setups. The light also offers four portable battery solutions, such as V-mount/NP-F batteries, a proprietary Godox BG02 battery grip, or even your own power bank. CREDIT: Godox

Price and Availability The Godox ML100R is available for preorder now with units expected to start shipping soon. Here are the full specs and purchase options. For Content Creators & Vloggers

Output: 2360 Lux at 3.3' (5600K)

1800-10,000K CCT; RGB Color Control

AC or Battery Power

Onboard & App Control

CRI 95 | TLCI 95

Compact & Portable Design

Godox Mount, Optional Bowens Adapter

Includes 15° Lens Reflector & AC Cable

Optional Power Bank Holder