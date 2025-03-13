Looking to streamline your edits with AI? Well, if you are, then you might want to check out the latest update for one of the leading AI-powered assistant video editors for professionals. This new update to Eddie AI, which we’ve covered in the past, promises to deliver even higher-quality edits for talking-head and interview-based content than ever before.

Eddie v2 is also expanding the company’s AI multicam editing capabilities to now support multiple multicam interviews along with some helpful A-Roll and B-Roll organization features. Now, we know AI in video editing can be controversial or upsetting to those who distrust these types of automation.

However, regardless of your thoughts on AI (as well as the differences between workflow AIs like this and generative AIs like OpenAI’s Sora), it’s technology that is evolving at an extremely rapid pace. So, if you’re interested or simply don’t want to be left behind, at the very least, it’s worth keeping tabs on.

Magical Rough Cut Mode The biggest feature in this new Eddie v2 version of Eddie AI is a “Magical Rough Cut” mode that aims to deliver even higher-quality edits for all of your talking-head and other interview-based videos and content. Users can now engage in deeper chat exchanges with Eddie’s conversational AI to align on the story framework for their projects before generating cuts. “The new rough cut mode has been a technical feat to adapt LLMs to handle creating cohesive edits over long durations from a large amount of source material. The net result is users now get better stories from their interview footage.” – Alex Terekhov, Co-Founder and Chief AI Scientist. This mode will also further expand Eddie’s AI multicam editing capabilities to now support multiple multicam interviews at once.