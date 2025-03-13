I have been on a bit of a David Fincher kick recently. When you devour his movies, you're served a platter of distinct intentions, colorful characters, and calculated camera movements.

It's easy to get lost in his world because once you're inside his movies, they shut the door on you. You have to watch them. There's a compulsion behind how badly he wants to keep your attention.

It was hard to make a list of the best David Fincher movies; all I had was my opinion.

Let's dive in.

1. Zodiac I remember crossing the parking lot after seeing this movie on a date. I was alone, trying to get my 1996 Honda Civic door open. The keys just shaking in my hands as I try to get them into the car lock. It's a movie that shakes you and never lets go.

2. The Social Network I was at BU when this came out. I saw the movie in Harvard Square, which was a little on the nose. At the time, I wasn't sure about it. So I went back. And back. And back. And every time I do, I notice something new and deep about the movie I never saw before.

3. Seven I was lucky enough to see the 4K remaster in theaters this year, and it was so pristine. This is one of those movies I love watching with people who are seeing it for the first time. They have so many hot takes and so many theories, but as evil continues to win, they shut up because it's taking over them as well. Read More: Does the Ending of 'Se7en' Mean Evil Wins?



4. Fight Club Fincher takes on masculinity here. And the line he draws is so distinct that half the audience doesn't get it. The violence on display here is poetic, and the payoff of how it's self-inflicted adds another layer to our understanding. Read More: David Fincher Says He's Not Responsible for the People Who Don't Understand 'Fight Club'



5. Gone Girl I love the book so much that I was worried about the movie, even with Fincher. But I think he made the right maneuvers to capture the wonder and deadly psychosis of the book, while also using filmic language to communicate with us.

6. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo Almost in the same vein as Gone Girl, this is Fincher taking on another popular novel and giving it the breadth to tell many stories. He pays personal attention to the growth of this movie, the emotional state of the characters, and the killers of the past.

7. The Game To me, this is one of the most underrated movies of all time. People even forget that Fincher made it. This is a harrowing look at money and power. The paranoia here drives the movie, but I am also obsessed with the inventive angles and cinematography.

Summing Up The Best David Fincher Movies Fincher is one of those directors whose work will stand the test of time. It requires our full attention, and there's so much to glean from his dedicated and methodical approach. These are my picks for his best, but I am sure other people have different orders.

Let me know what you think in the comments.