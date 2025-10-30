For the past few decades, Call of Duty has been one of the most popular video games on the planet. They've covered all the famous battlegrounds and become one of the most popular online multiplayer games imaginable.

It has felt like a movie was inevitable, but he rights were tied up at Paramount, which really had to undergo the acquisition and major changes in order to stabilize and find the right talent team to bring it ot the big screen.

The audience for this movie would be humongous.

Well, in a bombshell report first broken by Deadline, Paramount and Activision have tapped Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg to develop and produce the feature film adaptation.

One of the Biggest Video Games Brought to Life

According to the report, Pete Berg (Lone Survivor, Friday Night Lights) is set to direct the film, and he will also co-write the script with Taylor Sheridan, the creative force behind Yellowstone, Sicario, and Lioness, who just signed a billion-dollar deal with Universal.

Berg and Sheridan are longtime friends who both have built gritty, realistic worlds defined by their deep characters, so it feels like the game is in good hands.

David Glasser, who produces Sheridan's TV empire via 101 Studios, is also reported to be in talks to produce.

This Team Makes Sense

Look, when rumors swirled that Steven Spielberg would be the guy taking the helm, I was all over that. However, it appears that the deal never materialized. That's disappointing, but I am happy that Spielberg is out there making originals.

Still, I think in the grand scheme of things, this is also a team that makes sense for the project.

For Paramount and Activision, the goal isn't just to make a good movie, but to launch a massive blockbuster franchise that can thrill the games' global fanbase while drawing in new audiences.

That means they're going to want a lot of control, and it feels like these two already know what it's like ot have a vision but also bend to what the studio needs and wants.

Sheridan has launched a ton of franchises on TV, and Berg has been a solid studio director. Aside from that, Sheridan and Berg bring an unmatched authenticity to procedural and military-focused stories.

And I'm sure both have worked with the military, who will undoubtedly be involved in the making of this movie, no matter what the storyline is or what era they focus on.

Plot details are still under wraps, but the Call of Duty universe spans everything from World War II to modern warfare and beyond, so it's all in play.

Summing It Up

It'll be interesting to see how this movie is budgeted and scripted. The world they're playing with is so immense, and there are so many game characters; the possibilities are limitless.

These are the big guns, pun intended. So we'll be waiting for that first trailer and to see how it works out. There's a huge franchise about to be born.

