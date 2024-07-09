As the world heats up, these long, hot summer days are getting harder to keep film and video gear cool and useable. And while there are plenty of practical tips you can try to keep both your gear and yourself from overheating on outdoor summer day shoots which we’d recommend, there are also some technical add-ons that can give you a cool boost as well.

Let’s look at these helpful new cooling systems designed by SmallRig for your Canon, Sony, and Fujifilm cameras. Powered by USB-C and featuring a heatsink and a fan, these snap-on cooling systems can be a great tool to help keep your gear from overheating and let you shoot for longer.

SmallRig Cooling Systems SmallRig Camera Cooling System image.smallrig.com Featuring a small and lightweight design made out of aluminum and plastic, these snap-on cooling systems from SmallRig are indeed both quite clever and helpful. With a small (2.75 x 1.96 x 0.78in) size, these cooling systems can be snapped on with eight mounting brackets. The units are powered by a USB-C input which you’ll find on the back of the unit. You can also check the temperature with a display as well as provide an air intake and outlet. According to SmallRig, these units can help shooters gain several more minutes of shooting with overheating cameras, as well as provide a cooling degree with a low noise level of just under 40 decibels.