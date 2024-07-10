While we’ve given quite a bit of attention to Sony’s game-changing BURANO cinema camera, the company isn’t only focused on the high-end of video production. That would be silly. Today’s market is all about content creation and the vlog market, love it or hate, is still very much on the rise.

Sony’s compact mirrorless ZV lineup has proven to be one of the most popular for on-the-run content creators and your different flavors of travel content vloggers. The ZV-E1 in particular stands out as one of the best vlogging cameras for serious content creators.

However, Sony is now offering another very-capable, yet even more compact and affordable option for creators with the ZV-E10 II which offers 4K (4:2:2 10-bit at up to 60fps) video and plenty of cinematic vlog features.

Introducing the Sony ZV-E10 II Designed to provide improved features from its predecessor, the new Sony ZV-E10 II includes a 26MP APS-C sensor for faster performance and high-quality imagery in a compact form factor designed for vloggers in particular. This aligns Sony’s ZV-E10 II with tried and true models such as the FX30 and the a6700. Plus, built-in creative shooting modes, a 3-capsule directional microphone, and a 3 inch articulating LCD touchscreen with vertical orientation support and integrated tally light make for a powerful multi-purpose vlogging device. Some other notable upgrades with the ZV-E10 II include a 759-point phase detection autofocus system, an AI processing unit, and compatibility with larger-capacity NP-FZ100 batteries.

A 26MP APS-C Exmor R CMOS Sensor As mentioned above, the ZV-E10 II has a sensor similar to the one found on the FX30 or a6700 flagship, the ZV-E10 II has an APS-C-format 26MP Exmor CMOS sensor for smooth, nuanced image quality with minimal noise. We can also happily report that UHD 4K video recording is possible at up to 60p and uses full pixel readout with 5.6K oversampling to yield greater detail with reduced moiré and aliasing. Full HD 1080p with frame rates up to 120 fps is also an option, and both resolutions utilize the 600 Mb/s XAVC HS and XAVC S-I formats with 4:2:2 sampling. The ZV-E10 II also includes S-Cinetone and S-Log 3 color, which make for better grading control and full utilization of the 14-stop dynamic range. You can also assign LUTs or use the Creative Looks mode to apply preset color effects to your footage while shooting.

Price and Availability Those are just some of the big video recording specs and headlines, but if you are interested in vlogging in particular, the ZV-E10 II is set to include plenty of other helpful specs and features like specialized shooting modes, optimized in-camera designs, and live streaming features. All told, here are the full specs and purchase options. 3.0" Touchscreen LCD, Vertical Support

759-Point Fast Hybrid Phase Detection

Up to 11fps Shooting, ISO 100 to 32000

Real-Time Eye AF and Tracking

Background Defocus, Product Showcase

Focus Breathing Compensation

Directional three-Capsule Mic and Windscreen

Headphone and Microphone Ports