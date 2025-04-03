While we spend a lot of time covering the higher-end cinema cameras that dominate the top-end of the commercial and creative film industry, versatile cameras and gimbal/camera systems like the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 are flying off shelves as new generations of content creators (and, yes, filmmakers too) are flocking to these simpler-to-use solutions.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 has proven to be very popular and is selling fast. However, despite its accessibility and versatility, it doesn’t handle every element of video production for you. One of the biggest issues many DJI Osmo Pocket 3 users face is lighting.

Luckily, as is the case with other camera rigs, there are options to add lights to your DJI Osmo Pocket 3. Let’s look at the new Frezzi Pocket-Sized Bi-Color LED Light Panel Kit and explore what it could bring to your projects and productions.

The Frezzi Pocket-Sized Bi-Color LED Light Panel Kit Obviously designed to work specifically with the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, this Pocket-Sized Bi-Color LED Light Panel Kit from Frezzi aims to deliver a versatile (and helpful) lighting resource for your DIY and run-and-gun camera/gimbal shoots. The Frezzi Pocket-Sized Bi-Color LED Light Panel Kit is capable of providing a variable color temperature of 3200 to 5600K for tungsten and daylight lighting. It’s also been designed to facilitate and improve your video recording overall, as this compact LED panel will be able to provide enough brightness to properly light your subject and separate it from the background in your different shooting environments. With this kit option specifically, the full kit will include several handy accessories like a convenient magnetic mount, an extension arm, and a mounting cage to further help you easily attach and start rolling.

Price and Availability CREDIT: Frezzi Meant to be one of the most flexible lighting options for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, the Frezzi Pocket-Sized Bi-Color LED Light Panel Kit will also include an internal battery and will be dimmable from 0 to 100% brightness. Users should be able to easily adjust the lighting settings using the onboard controls, as well as easily attach the panel thanks to an included mount that features a 1/4"-20 screw at the top that should help mount the light or other accessories with a 1/4"-20 thread (there’s also a magnetic mount on the bottom for mounting onto the included extension arm). If you’re interested in checking out this Frezzi Pocket-Sized Bi-Color LED Light Panel Kit yourself, you can review the full specs and purchase options below. Light with Mount, Arm & Cage

3200-5600K CCT

Onboard Control

0-100% Dimming

Selfie or Front-Facing Modes

Multiple 1/4"-20 Threaded Holes

Metal Construction

Lightweight Design