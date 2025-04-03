While many in the film industry work, in some fashion, in the big-budget commercial world, for the vast majority of us video creators and professionals, the work we find is smaller, more DIY, and almost always on a budget.

Many brands and manufacturers are aware of this and there are so many new cameras, lenses, lights, and other types of filmmaking gear aimed at this new creator class of film and video pros. If you fall into this latter category (which doesn’t prohibit you from working on bigger-budget commercial dreams either), then you might be familiar with Viltrox lenses.

If you aren’t, you should consider them as they’re high-quality, lightweight, versatile, and very affordable. The latest Viltrox, an AF 50mm f/2 FE lens is another solid option for Sony and Nikon shooters. Let’s check it out.

The Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 Air FE Featuring a classic and versatile focal length with the typical lightweight design you’d expect to find with a Viltrox, this new AF 50mm f/2 FE is an ideal option for Sony E-mount or Nikon Z-mount full-frame digital cameras. A true hybrid lens option, it should be well-suited for both everyday photography needs as well as your corporate, DIY, or small-budget video shoots. The lens’ quick and quiet autofocus performance is provided via its STM focusing motor, making it reliable—again—for both photo and video applications. This Viltrox AF 50mm’s f/2 maximum aperture also allows for it to work well in dimly lit environments and helps to create flattering bokeh. Optical aberration and image distortion are further reduced by the incorporated extra-low dispersion (ED), high-refractive (HR), and aspherical (ASPH) lens elements. Exif data transmission is also supported as well as multiple camera shooting modes.

Price and Availability The Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 FE will feature thirteen lenses in nine groups, including three extra-low dispersion (ED) lenses, four high-refractive (HR) lenses, and one aspherical (ASPH) lens, to reduce flare and ghosting for improved contrast and quality. Plus, with a 20" minimum focusing distance, which should allow for focusing on subjects fairly close to you, and internal focusing mechanisms designed for optimal use with gimbals and other support systems, the Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 FE should be an ideal tool for a variety of shoots. If you’re interested in the Viltrox AF 50mm f/2 FE, it’s available to pre-order now. Here are the full specs and purchase options. Full-Frame | f/2 to f/16

Compact, Lightweight Prime Lens

Quiet STM Autofocus Motor

3 ED, 1 ASPH & 4 HR Lens Elements

Minimum Focus Distance: 20"

Supports Exif Data Transmission