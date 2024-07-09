Three Custom Hard Cases for Your Favorite Digital Cameras
For our "Deals of the Week" we're looking at three Jason Cases hard cases for different digital cameras.
While we love to preach about the importance of storytelling and the art of filmmaking as the primary goals of any film or video pro, at the end of the day it's equally important to preach the importance of protecting your gear. After all, you can't shoot a short film on a broken camera.
That's why for our latest "Deals of the Week," we're looking at three different hard case options for some of your favorite digital cameras, including optiosn for the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera, the Sony a7S, and the Canon C500 Mark II. Let's look at these three options from Jason Cases and explore which might be right for you.
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera
Shooters can rest easy when traveling with your Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera securely packed in this Hard Case from Jason Cases. With a crushproof Pelican Storm shell and a custom laser-cut foam insert and black overlay, this case provides tough, durable protection. The foam insert snugly holds the camera body with ViewFactor Contineo Cage, and provides a compartment for the top handle. There are also four slots for media, three for batteries, as well as extra slots for a charger and cables or accessories.
Jason Cases Hard Case with Custom Foam for Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera
Sony a7S
Be safe rather than sorry with this Case for Sony a7S from Jason Cases. Using the crushproof Pelican Storm case, this model provides tough, durable protection for your gear. A custom laser-cut foam insert with red overlay snuggly fits the camera body with attached Metabones adapter plus two batteries, a charger, six SD cards, a card reader, a power supply with cords, and miscellaneous cables and accessories.
Jason Cases Protective Case with Custom Foam for Sony a7S
Canon C500 Mark II
Jason Cases designed the high-grade laser-cut foam for this Pelican Case to hold the Canon C500 Mark II with a dedicated Wooden Camera cage. The camera fits with a top handle, side handle, and LCD attached. Dedicated slots also fit four batteries, cables, and other accessories.
Jason Cases Pelican Case for Canon C500 Mark II with Wooden Camera Cage
