B&H Offering Major Spring Trade-In Deals (Including Bonuses for Select New Cameras)
A look at B&H’s annual “Spring Trade-In” series and what it could net you to trade in and up.
Spring is officially in the air and, for many film and video professionals, that does mean that it’s time to look at new cameras and gear. This might partly be because NAB traditionally brings major new camera announcements, like the new Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K this year, so many are clamoring to grab the latest and greatest from their favorite brands.
However, it also might just be simply time to acknowledge that your current favorite camera is one year older now and it might just be time to look at a newer upgrade.
Luckily, for those looking for deals, B&H knows what springtime means for industry professionals and has put together some notable trade-in deals for filmmakers and video pros interested in these types of trade-ups. Let’s take a look at a few offered by B&H right now.
Panasonic Spring Trade-in Cameras
Starting with Panasonic, B&H is currently offering up to a $500 trade-in bonus to get those dollars going towards a brand-new camera when you trade in one of your working digital/film cameras, digital ILC, or ENG models.
Here are some of the cameras B&H is offering a bonus trade-in amount for:
- Panasonic Lumix G9 II Mirrorless Camera: $500 trade-in amount
- Panasonic Lumix G9 II Mirrorless Camera with 12-60mm f/2.8-4 Lens: $500 trade-in amount
- Panasonic HC-X2 4K Camcorder: $400 trade-in amount
- Panasonic HC-X20 4K Mobile Camcorder with Rich Connectivity: $400 trade-in amount
- Panasonic HC-X2000 UHD 4K 3G-SDI/HDMI Pro Camcorder with 24x Zoom: $200 trade-in amount
- Panasonic HC-X1500 UHD 4K HDMI Pro Camcorder with 24x Zoom: $200 trade-in amount
If you’re interested in trading in for any of the above to get this bonus plus your trade-in amount, you can start the process here. B&H does note that the offer cannot be combined with any other promotion and will expire on June 22nd, 2024.
OM System Spring Trade-in Cameras
B&H is also offering similar deals for select OM System cameras with an offer valid a bit longer through June 30th, 2024.
Here are the OM System cameras B&H is offering a bonus trade-in amount for:
- OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II with 12-40mm f/2.8 Lens: $300 trade-in amount
- OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II Mirrorless Camera (Body Only): $300 trade-in amount
If you’re interested in trading in for any of the above to get this bonus plus your trade-in amount, you can start the process here. B&H does note that the offer cannot be combined with any other promotion and will expire on June 30th, 2024.
For more info about trade-ins and selling your gear with B&H, check out their full guide here.
