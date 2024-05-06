Spring is officially in the air and, for many film and video professionals, that does mean that it’s time to look at new cameras and gear. This might partly be because NAB traditionally brings major new camera announcements, like the new Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K this year, so many are clamoring to grab the latest and greatest from their favorite brands.

However, it also might just be simply time to acknowledge that your current favorite camera is one year older now and it might just be time to look at a newer upgrade.

Luckily, for those looking for deals, B&H knows what springtime means for industry professionals and has put together some notable trade-in deals for filmmakers and video pros interested in these types of trade-ups. Let’s take a look at a few offered by B&H right now.

OM System Spring Trade-in Cameras B&H is also offering similar deals for select OM System cameras with an offer valid a bit longer through June 30th, 2024. Here are the OM System cameras B&H is offering a bonus trade-in amount for: OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II with 12-40mm f/2.8 Lens : $300 trade-in amount

: $300 trade-in amount OM SYSTEM OM-1 Mark II Mirrorless Camera (Body Only) : $300 trade-in amount If you’re interested in trading in for any of the above to get this bonus plus your trade-in amount, you can start the process here . B&H does note that the offer cannot be combined with any other promotion and will expire on June 30th, 2024.