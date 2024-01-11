With CES off to a fast start and NAB following not too far behind in the spring, there are plenty of new cameras and gear to be excited about here in 2024. However, while AI might take a bit of the buzz out of the room from time to time, one of the sure highlights this year is the expected release of the Sony Burano.

With a powerful, full-frame sensor and the same color science found in the Sony VENICE the Burano promises to truly be the best of both the high-end cinematography and more run-and-gun content worlds thanks to its smaller body and form factor.

So, with early reports already rolling in from various trade shows (as well as Sony’s own road show for the Burano itself), let’s take a look at how the Burano might change the cinema camera landscape for good.

What The Trade Shows Are Saying Speaking with Barak Epstein, whose Texas Film Gear company hosts one of the first stops for the Burano’s 2024 roadshow at his Winter Gear Showcase in Dallas, TX, he reports that the initial buzz for the Burano is perhaps higher than anything he’s seen in years. “I think that with the full-frame sensor and the Venice color science in a smaller camera body that the Burano is really set up to be one of the bigger winners for owner/operators here in 2024. Sony hasn’t had a camera at this particular level since the F55 and I’m excited for it to hit the market.” — Barak Epstein, Texas Film Gear Principal Owner And it makes sense, too, as we haven’t seen a cinema camera at this price point, and with these specific specs and features, come out in quite some time. The real question at this point might be simply how quickly it’s adopted by owners and shooters who might have already invested in other cameras over the past few years.

What to Expect from the Sony Burano And that is what’s perhaps most fascinating about the Sony Burano. With its highly mobile and solo cine-style shooting design, yet with its 8.6K video capture capabilities housed in its compact and full-frame form, the camera is a unique beast. Featured Spec List Compact, Highly Mobile Design

Full-Frame CMOS 8.6K Sensor

16 Stops of Dynamic Range

In-Body Image Stabilization|E & PL Mount

Dual-Base 800/3200 ISO Range

Electronically Variable 0.6-21ND Filter

Phase Detection AF | Face/Eye Tracking

Full-Frame & Super35 Sensor Modes

Supports Multiple Frame Rates and Codecs

Dual CFExpress Type B Card Slots It could be a great but pricey option for solo shooters looking to run-and-gun for all types of commercial or web-content projects. It also could be the workhorse for a small agency or production company looking to use it as their A-cam for their small to mid-range corporate shoots. Sony also advertises the Burano as the ideal B or C camera to pair with the VENICE or the VENICE 2, especially since it includes its unique in-camera stabilization for both E- and PL-mount lenses, fast hybrid autofocus and its easily adjustable ND filter that enhances its single-user capture and seamless image matching.

Specs and Pricing We’ll have to wait and see just how well the Burano does when it finally ships here in 2024. However, as it makes its rounds and drums up even more enthusiasm from loyal Sony shooters and other video pro crowds, we might just be dealing with an industry shifter the likes of which we haven’t seen in quite some time.

