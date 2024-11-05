Announced back in June , the new Canon C400 cinema camera has already proven to be a very capable workhorse option for filmmakers and video professionals alike. Featuring the ability to record 6K Cinema RAW at 60p along with a solid mix of built-in features like a 3.5” full touchscreen LCD and several modular ports, the C400 is already quite versatile.

However, as any working videographer or DP can tell you, there's always more that you might want to add to your camera rig. So it’s not surprising to see that there have already been some innovative new rig build-out options released for the Canon C400, the most recent being a range of new accessories by Bright Tangerine.

Let’s take a look at some of these new accessory options for the Canon C400 and see if they might be right for your rig.

Bright Tangerine Canon C400 Accessories These new Bright Tangerine accessories are meant to help videographers take advantage of the best aspects of the C400’s capabilities, most notably to make use of its full-frame 6K image BSI sensor and its ability to film in Cinema RAW Light up to 6K/60p on CFexpress cards. The accessories offered by Bright Tangerine include a Top Plate and Top Plate Filler, along with a range of extra accessories that can be added to the C400 or other cinema cameras. The Bright Tangerine Top Plate will feature a modular design specifically tailored for the C400 and will be able to be installed in three different segments to help keep the weight evenly distributed and the Top Plate secure. The Bright Tangerine Top Plate Filler piece can also be used with the Top Plate with three standard screws and would be an ideal top handle for videographers looking to utilize gimbal plates and increase their accessories overall. Bright Tangerine Canon C400 Accessories Bright Tangerine