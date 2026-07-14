Nothing gives us greater joy right now than letting filmmakers know there are savings to be had and more money to keep in their pockets. (Hey, it’s tough out there for us working professionals, you know.)

So it’s always nice to see price drops and sales on some of our favorite, and arguably some of the most popular, cameras on the market. This is doubly true with a trusted and familiar brand like Canon, which doesn't see its gear get too big a discount too often.

Today, let’s look at a sale currently running at B&H that offers the Canon EOS C70 a $1,300 discount, bringing its retail price down to just below $3,500, as the company’s mirrorless-style cinema camera might actually have more value than you remember—especially at this new price point.

A Look Back at the Canon EOS C70 Originally designed as a merger of sorts between Canon’s mirrorless and cinema camera lines, the EOS C70 packs Cinema EOS video tools into a mirrorless-style body. The C70 features a Super35 DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor that captures nuanced images with up to 16+ stops of high dynamic range and supports video resolutions up to DCI 4K at rates ranging from 23.98 to 60 fps. The EOS C70 can also record at high-speed options up to 120 fps in UHD 4K and 180 fps in cropped 2K and just overall has a nice mix of pro video functions like unlimited video recording, Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus control, a motorized ND filter wheel tucked into the shallower RF-mount flange depth, a BNC timecode input/output connector, and built-in dual mini-XLR audio inputs. What’s most intriguing about the C70 to many working videographers, though, might simply be that it was the first Cinema EOS camera with an RF mount, enabling shooters to use Canon's line of fast, reliable RF lenses with advanced coatings and image stabilization.

Price, Availability, and Legacy Overall, the Canon EOS C70 has undoubtedly been a well-received and popular cinema camera option for a number of reasons. And even at its full price point (just below $5,000), it was a solid option worth considering for run-and-gun videographers and those looking to meet accessible high-end filmmaking needs. However, with this discount and price drop, the EOS C70 becomes even more intriguing, as it’s a nice option to compare against its mirrorless (and even cinema) counterparts in this mid-$3,000 price range. If you’re curious to fully re-explore the Canon EOS C70, here are the full specs and purchase options. Super35 Dual Gain Output (DGO) Sensor

DCI 4K 60p, Hi-Speed UHD 4K 120p/2K 180p

Canon Log 2, 3, PQ & HLG HDR Recording

RF Lens Mount / EF with Optional Adapter

DIG!C DV7 Image Processor, XC Protocol

16+ Stops of Total Dynamic Range

Built-In ND Filters / Auto ISO & Gain

Dual Pixel CMOS AF & EOS iTR AF X

1 BNC Timecode / 2 Mini-XLR Audio Inputs

Dual SD Card Slots, LUT/Long GOP Support