As Canon’s full-frame mirrorless camera lineup continues to evolve, the multinational and multi-faceted tech company continues to find new ways to improve its camera and lens options. As an updated, new model to their Cine-Servo lens, Canon has announced a new CN7x17 KAS T/R1 and T/P1 lens which will be available with a native RF mount.

The Cine-Servo lens also gets an upgraded PL mount option, plus some new specs and features, including a removable Servo Drive unit and added metadata output support for your new fangled virtual productions.

Let’s take a look at this Canon 17-120mm T2.95 cine-servo lens and explore how it could be right for your broadcast or cinematic productions.

Canon Cine-Servo 17-120mm T2.95-3.9 Lens Looking at the RF mount version here to start, this Cine-Servo 17-120mm T2.95-3.9 Lens from Canon has been designed to combine the functionality and form factor of a broadcast, ENG-style motorized zoom lens with the optical precision of a cinema zoom. The Cine-Servo 17-120mm T2.95-3.9 Lens features a native RF mount for use on cinema cameras such as the new EOS C400 and should cover sensors up to Super35—plus it will also be suitable for 8K/4K acquisition as well. Canon Cine-Servo 17-120mm T2.95-3.9 Lens static.bhphoto.com

Next-Generation e-Xs V Servo Drive Unit One cool feature for this new lens is its next-generation servo e-Xs V drive unit which features the same operability and usability as ENG lenses, while adding faster focus and iris speed, Focus Breathing Compensation, and a USB-C connector. In particular, the USB-C port will allow drive unit settings to be saved and loaded into other lenses. Shooters can also record and save maintenance history. Three 20-pin connectors below the servo housing allow many Canon and third-party zoom, focus, and iris controllers to be connected. The lens will also feature Canon's optical technology that uses large-diameter aspherical lenses and anomalous dispersion glass to deliver optical performance that supports 4K and 8K cameras throughout the zoom range. Aberrations are controlled from edge to edge for clean image performance. Next-Generation e-Xs V Servo Drive Unit static.bhphoto.com

Price and Availability These new Canon CN7x17 KAS T/R1 and T/P1 17-120mm lenses are available to pre-order now and are expected to begin shipping here this fall. Price-wise, they’re not cheap of course, but their retail price is pretty high but on par with previous Cine-Servo lenses and other competitors. Here are the full specs and purchase options: Supports 8K/4K Cameras, Native RF Mount

Servo Lens for Broadcast or Cinema

Next-Gen e-Xs V Servo Drive Unit

AF, Metadata, Distortion Correction

Hirose 20-Pin for Zoom, Focus, Lens Data

Zoom/Focus Breathing Compensation

USB-C Data Terminal

11-Blade Aperture, 7x Zoom Ratio

127mm Hood/112mm Lens Filter Diameter