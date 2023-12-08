When you have as many different digital cameras on the market at one time as Canon does, it can be a bit tricky to keep tabs on all of your products at the same time. Of course, Canon being such a large company itself can do it, but even they see the benefit of mass releasing updates all at once.

And that certainly appears to be the case with this latest batch release of firmware updates for several of the Canon R Series cameras all at once. So, if you’re a Canon R Series owner, or someone interested in one of these mirrorless cameras for your own video and photo needs, let’s keep you updated with the latest firmware for each.

Here are the latest firmware updates for the Canon EOS R6, the EOS R10 and the EOS R50, all of which expand support for some of the most recent RF-mount zoom lenses which Canon has released, plus other minor bug fixes and updates.

Canon R6 Firmware Update V 1.8 Canon R6 Firmware Update Canon Probably the most relevant R series camera to get an update to most filmmakers and video professionals, the Canon R6 should get a boost simply by cleaning up a few issues that have been bugging the R6 platform. Firmware Update V 1.8 should address a problem with the EOS R6’s touchscreen that was preventing camera operations in rare circumstances from triggering, which would cause the screen to display a “busy” message sometimes. The update should also clear up a few “minor issues” plus enable some additional changes for how images can be captured. If you have an R6, we highly recommend downloading this update asap.

Canon R10 Firmware Update V 1.4.0 Canon R10 Firmware Update Canon Moving down a level from the R6, the Canon R10 is more of a prosumer mirrorless model that is a great option for hobbyists or those looking for a travel camera to take with them for more low-key content situations. With this firmware update version 1.4.0 the R10 is set to gain support for Canon’s RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM zoom lens (which you can read more about here), which would honestly be a great option to pair with this camera. This APS-C zoom should offer a 35mm equivalent of 16-29mm and an additional four stops of camera shake correction, which should be quite helpful for any run-and-gun style shooting or even vlogging projects.

Canon R50 Firmware Update 1.1.0 Canon R50 Firmware Update Canon Finally, similar to the Canon R10, the EOS R50 is another smaller and more affordable mirrorless camera option from Canon that could be great for the right photo or video professional — but most likely used by hobbyists or travelers. This new firmware update version 1.1.0 also adds support for that same 10-18mm zoom lens, as well as additional support for the Canon Software Development Assistant Kit, which can allow for the camera to be controlled remotely from different devices or computers. The firmware update should also clean up a few clunky bugs and fix a few minor performance issues and is highly recommended downloading as well.