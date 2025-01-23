As Canon continues to refine and fill out its R lineup of mirrorless cameras in an attempt to further segue its reputation from its DSLR dominance, the company’s lineup of RF lenses is perhaps more important now than ever as a means to showcase the versatility and useability of its current camera lineup.

Canon’s newest lens is the company’s smallest and lightest RF zoom yet and continues a trend of creating affordable and versatile lens options that are great for both video pros and run-and-gun content creators of all types.

Let’s look at this new Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM with its wide-angle zoom capabilities, its bright f/2.8 aperture throughout its entire zoom range, and its small and lightweight design.

The Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM Tailored to help with capturing high-quality video content and still imagery for creators on the go, this new Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 should add to Canon’s already impressive array of RF-mount lenses as the smallest and lightest RF zoom option yet. To complement its compact form factor is a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture that should enable the capture of superb bokeh, along with consistent low-light performance. This tiny and lightweight RF zoom is driven by a leadscrew-type STM motor that promises to deliver fast and quiet autofocusing performance with accurate subject tracking. There’s also plenty of built-in image stabilization that should help create noticeably sharper handheld images. Plus, with its optical construction featuring four Ultra-low Dispersion (UD) elements and two aspherical elements, the design should help reduce chromatic aberrations and allow for a more compact design.

Tiny and Stable While the main headline here for this new Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 IS STM is about the lens’ small size and weight (which will be approximately 1 lb for enhanced maneuverability and traveling convenience), Canon does boast that the lens should be quite capable in terms of performance and stabilization. The Canon RF 16-28mm f/2.8 will provide 5.5 stops of correction automatically for cameras without IBIS and up to 8 stops when used in coordination with a compatible camera's built-in stabilization system. Shooters will be able to create sharper imagery while using handheld, and when recording video you should be able to experience minimal focusing breathing due to the lens's leadscrew-type STM motor. The lens will feature a minimum focusing distance of 7.9 inches at 28mm and 9.8 inches at 16mm. It will also include weather-resistant durability similar to an L-series lens, which should further give shooters peace of mind when shooting in harsher environments.