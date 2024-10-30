While cameras might always get the most fanfare in the video and photo worlds, real ones will always recognize that major lens announcements are the most exciting announcements. (I mean, when was the last time Canon announced three new game-changing mirrorless cameras on the same day?)

Regardless of how you rate your excitement about cameras versus lenses, it’s neat nonetheless to see that Canon is unveiling three new RF lenses which could be quite beneficial for both photo and video professionals alike.

Including two prime lenses and one powerful new zoom, let’s take a look at the new RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM , RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM , and RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z hybrid lenses from Canon and see if any might be right for you.

Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens As a new hybrid RF lens, this RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM is truly designed to handle the demands of both still photography and your high-end video capture needs. This 24mm option is a fast wide-angle prime designed for full-frame RF-mount camera systems. With its bright f/1.4 maximum aperture and 11-bladed diaphragm, working in low-light conditions shouldn't be an issue, nor will producing dreamy, complementary bokeh around your subjects be too difficult. This hybrid lens design is also set to incorporate a video-friendly Voice Coil Motor (VCM) rear focus system with a Nano USM (Ultrasonic Motor) for precise autofocus and near-silent lens operation. The lens will also feature a dedicated manual iris ring and AF/MF switch offering users heightened focus control and allowing for swift settings and adjustments. Belonging to the L series, this prime lens promises excellent durability and features a weather-resistant design that protects against dust and moisture. Full-Frame Format | f/1.4 to f/16

Extremely Fast Design, Advanced Optics

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) for Rear Focus

Nano USM for Fast Floating Autofocus

Manual Iris/Full-Time Focus Rings

Air Sphere (ASC) Coating

One Aspherical Element, Two UD Elements

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design

Attachable Rear Gel Filter Holder

Canon RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens (Canon RF)
Designed to handle the demands of both still photography and video capturing, the RF 24mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens from Canon is a fast wide-angle prime designed for full-frame RF-mount camera systems. $1499

Canon RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens Another all-purpose prime lens announced by Canon, this RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens is also designed for both photo and video applications. As a 50mm option the lens is also a truly fast normal-length lens ideal for full-frame RF-mount camera systems. Featuring a bright f/1.4 maximum aperture and 11-bladed diaphragm, low-light conditions also shouldn’t be an issue and the lens should be ready to produce the same dreamy, complementary bokeh around your subjects as the 24mm version. This hybrid lens design will also incorporate a video-friendly Voice Coil Motor (VCM) rear focus system with a Nano USM (Ultrasonic Motor) for precise autofocus and near-silent lens operation. A dedicated manual iris ring and AF/MF switch also offer users heightened focus control and allow for swift settings adjustments. Full-Frame Format | f/1.4 to f/16

Extremely Fast Design, Advanced Optics

Voice Coil Motor (VCM) for Rear Focus

Nano USM for Fast Floating Autofocus

Manual Iris/Full-Time Focus Rings

Air Sphere (ASC) Coating

Two Aspherical Elements, One UD Element

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design

Canon RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens (Canon RF)
An all-purpose prime designed for both photo and video applications, the RF 50mm f/1.4 L VCM Lens from Canon is a fast normal-length lens made for full-frame RF-mount camera systems. $1399

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens Designed to be a hybrid workhorse for busy photo and video professionals who require quality and consistency at longer focal lengths, this new Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens features some advanced internal focusing and zooming telephoto powers. With this lens’ internal focusing, internally zooming construction, the lens should be optimizes for video shooters who intend to mount it on a gimbal. Two floating focus Nano USM motors will drive the Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus and can operate independently of one another, resulting in fast and quiet autofocus that also benefits video. The construction should also suppress focus breathing, maintaining the integrity of the image as you move through the zoom range, and a manual, lockable iris ring ensures the integrity of the exposure as you shoot. Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Fast Hybrid Telephoto Zoom

Dual Nano USM AF System

Optical Image Stabilizer

Manual, Lockable Iris Ring

Two L.Fn Buttons and Function Ring

Super UD, UD, and Aspherical Elements

Air Sphere and Super Spectra Coatings

Fluorine Coating

Durable Weather-Resistant Construction

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens (White, Canon RF)
Redesigned for professionals who require quality and consistency in both photo and video applications, the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens is an internally focusing, internally zooming telephoto workhorse that harnesses the power of the brand's latest mirrorless cameras. $2999