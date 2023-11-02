For all you Canon-shooters out there, Canon has rolled out a new array of lenses that should pique the interest of any still photographers or video production pros of any skill level. With new lenses ranging from 10mm to 800mm (across three lenses, not just one spanning that range) Canon is giving a major boost to its overall coverage.

The lenses announced are as follows:

Let’s take a look at each of these new lenses designed for Canon R series cameras and explore which (if not all) might be good options for you and your filmmaking and video needs.

Canon RF 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 The Canon RF 10-18mm F4.5-6.3 Canon Let’s start with the smallest (and most affordable) of the three new lenses. This 10-18mm lens is a lightweight wide-angle zoom that should pack a solid punch with high-quality imagery and peak mobility. Designed for APS-C format RF-mount mirrorless cameras, this zoom should actually give a 16-29mm full-frame equivalent focal length range. Also, with some in-lens optical image stabilization that offers four stops of correction (or six stops with Coordinated IS when used with a compatible camera) it should be able to handle things well on a gimbal or handheld. And you can safely attach this lens easily to both APS-C and full-frame EOS R-series cameras without the need for an adapter because of its RF-mount. Here are the full specs and pricing options: APS-C | f/4.5-6.3 to f/32

16-29mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

STM Stepping AF Motor

7-Blade Diaphragm

Optical Image Stabilizer

One Aspherical Element, Two UD Elements

Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8 The Canon RF 24-105mm F2.8 Canon Canon has also released a new—and powerful—multi-use zoom lens for photo and video pros. The Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 is the first of its kind at this focal length and aperture pairing. By utilizing dual Nano USM motors this new zoom lens should be able to achieve some of the fastest, and quietest, autofocusing possible. Plus, with a constant f/2.8 aperture you should get some ideal low light performance with beautiful bokeh for portraits or video at any focal length. Also, with in-lens optical image stabilization and ultra-low dispersion elements, this new medium-range zoom could be an ideal de facto kit lens for run-and-gun video work. Here are the full specs and pricing options: Full-Frame | f/2.8 to f/22

Two Nano USM Motors

11-Blade Diaphragm

Optical Image Stabilizer

3 Aspherical Elements, 4 UD Elements

SSC, ASC & Fluorine Coating

Canon RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens (Canon RF) Jourdan Aldredge A powerful multiuse zoom for photo and video, the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 L IS USM Z Lens from Canon is the first of its kind at this focal length and aperture. By utilizing dual Nano USM motors, this lens achieves fast and nearly silent autofocusing. $2999 Buy Now

Canon RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 The Canon RF 200-800mm F6.3-9 Credit: Canon Finally, rounding out our list of new Canon RF zoom lenses is probably one of Canon’s most expansive and unique zoom lenses to date. The Canon RF 200-800m f/6.3-9 lens should be an ideal option for anyone looking to get closer to their subject without compromising your shot integrity, whether that be for sports photography or wildlife video. With a compact design complimented by five and half stops of image stabilization, the Canon RF 200-800mm should still be reliable for most handheld settings, plus features many of the same swift and nearly silent autofocus features as the lenses mentioned above. There’s also a cool focus/control ring and two lens function buttons set to be included on the barrel to help allow for greater control over settings and adjustments, along with three ultra-low dispersion elements to reduce chromatic and spherical aberrations. Here are the full specs and pricing options: Full-Frame | f/6.3-9 to f/54

Nano USM Motor

Focus/Control Ring & Two L-Fn Buttons

Optical Image Stabilizer

3 UD Elements

Super Spectra Coating

Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens (Canon RF) Jourdan Aldredge Distinguishing itself with an expansive and unique zoom range, the RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM Lens from Canon provides superb optical performance while maintaining mobility. Its compact design is complemented by five and half stops of image stabilization to enable strong handheld performance. $1899 Buy Now

Please note that all lenses are available to pre-order now with expected shipment dates currently set for beginning of December 2023.