Jumping From Smartphone to Full-Frame Mirrorless? Here’s Why You Should Consider the Canon R8 Mark II
Are you someone looking to make the jump from smartphone to full-frame mirrorless? Here’s a helpful guide to the features that make the Canon R8 Mark II a uniquely solid option.
There comes a time in any filmmaker's and/or content creator's life when they’re ready to move up from their starter camera and workflow to the next level. For many creators today, that starter camera is a smartphone, or perhaps an APS-C sensor model, and the next level is a full-frame mirrorless.
If that’s roughly where you’re at, or if you’re just curious, Canon is positioning its new EOS R8 Mark II as an ideal level-up option for these types of creators. Let’s look at what the Canon R8 Mark II offers, its unique features, and why it could be a great option for those looking to make this specific jump.
The Unique Features of the Canon EOS R8 Mark II
So, this smartphone-to-APS-C-to-full-frame jump to the Canon EOS R8 Mark II isn’t something we’re pulling from thin air; Canon is positioning it as one of the camera's selling points. It appears to be the market spot that the EOS R8 II is meant to occupy, and to be honest, it does fit.
The Canon R8 Mark II is a nice, lightweight, portable full-frame hybrid camera that offers solid photography features like improved burst shooting and intelligent autofocus, plus strong video options, including 6K oversampled 4K 60p 10-bit recording.
For video, the Canon R8 Mark II can also capture slow motion in Full HD at up to 180p and offers Canon Log 3 with 14 stops of dynamic range as an option in Custom Picture mode. The R8 Mark II also offers HDR video options in Canon 709 and BT.709 Standard for simpler workflows.
Price and Availability
You can check out a lot of the selling points for the EOS R8 Mark II in Canon’s feature guide video above, but along with the powerful sensor and compact design, it should be a nice option for filmmakers and hybrid creators who might want that perfect first full-frame mirrorless, but don’t want to use all their savings and resources just yet.
If you’re intrigued and want to learn more, the full specs and purchase options for the Canon R8 Mark II are below.
- 24.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor
- 4K60p 10-Bit Internal Video, Canon Log 3
- 40 fps Electronic Shutter, Pre-Capture
- 5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization
- Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with Tracking
- 2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder
- 3.0" 1.62m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen
- Multi-Controller Joystick for Navigation
- Microphone Input, Headphone Output
- Multi-Function Shoe, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
Canon EOS R8 Mark II Mirrorless Camera
A lightweight and portable full-frame hybrid powerhouse, the Canon EOS R8 Mark II Mirrorless Camera bundles 7.5 stops of IBIS, improved burst shooting, a pre-capture mode, and intelligent autofocus into a redesigned compact body. Designed for travel-minded hybrid creators, the R8 Mark II is a powerful mobile production tool thanks to a 24.2 MP CMOS sensor that captures stunning still images and 6K oversampled 4K 60p 10-bit video.
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