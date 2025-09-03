Where I come from, a teacher is considered to be a parental figure: a growing child’s social guardian who is as involved in raising them as their parents. While teachers are always seen in a certain light, the best teachers often resort to absurd methods. For instance, my high school English teacher used verbal profanity while teaching English literature. His argument? “You’ll remember the abuses when you write your test. It works like mnemonics.” This is the same man who taught me how to visualize through words—the reason why I proudly call myself a creative writer today.

John Keating embodies every teacher who toils day and night for their pupils; teachers who consider their students as their own children; teachers who are not taking the job as a simple 9-5 employment.

In this article, we’re analyzing one of the most iconic scenes from Peter Weir’s Dead Poets Society, where Keating, right in his first class, urges his students to “carpe diem” or seize the day.

The Scene

The scene opens with Keating addressing his students as he conducts an entire class outside their classroom. This isn’t a lesson from the syllabus–rather one from life. The entire class, about 20-25 boys, is standing in the common area with books in their hands. Keating asks one of the students to read the first stanza from a poem: Robert Herrick’s To the Virgins To Make Much of Time. Slightly confused, he begins reading, "Gather ye rosebuds while ye may, old time is still a-flying, and this same flower that smiles today, tomorrow will be dying.”

Once the student finishes reading, Keating begins to explain the stanza to them.

Analyzing How Dead Poets Society Turns the Latin Quote Into an Expression of Rebellion

The all-boys boarding school, Welton Academy for Boys, is known for producing academic marvels and champions. At the orientation, Headmaster Nolan (Norman Lloyd) sternly explains that every student is expected to abide by the academy’s four pillars of values: Tradition, Honor, Discipline, and Excellence. All this to raise students under immense pressure for excellence and success, forcing them to kill their dreams to fulfil society’s and their parents’ expectations. Students like Todd and Neil were struggling to cope when they were introduced to John Keating, their newly appointed maverick English teacher. His new methods of teaching become the beacon of hope and relief in the lives of these academically bullied kids.

Carpe diem is the first lesson that Keating imparts to his students (and probably the one they needed the most). Right in his first class, he could feel the students choking under pressure, underneath their smiling faces and curious eyes. Honestly, it doesn’t take Einstein’s IQ to realize that most of the students at the academy were edging closer to losing themselves in the rat race. The constant worry about the competition and what the future would entail for them was clearly preventing them from living in the present. As a mentor and guide, Keating realized that the kids were merely existing, as if their only purpose was to meet the targets that were set for them. He realized that before he could teach them how to think and act on their own, he had to show them the value of having a mind of their own. He had to let them know that it was okay to prioritize their own dreams and aspirations over others’ expectations.

Keating begins with normalizing “death” as he refers to humans as “food for worms,” and then proceeds to use pride to simplify the concept of “living” to them. Being a Welton alumnus is a matter of pride. Students who have been a part of this esteemed school are the role models for the batches to come. As the entire class stands in the hall of fame, Keating urges the students to take a look at the framed photos of the Welton alumni from the past years. He motivates them by comparing them to the overachievers of the Welton Academy, reassuring them of their capabilities and urging them to pursue their potential, despite all odds.

In a dramatic gesture, Keating asks his students to listen closely to “hear them whisper their legacy.” As the young men lean in to hear closely, Keating gently whispers, “Carpe diem,” reminding them to never give up on their dreams, even if it means that they have to rebel against the system. With a life so short, it is worth everything to “make your lives extraordinary.”

The carpe diem scene is widely loved for its dramatic intensity and stands out for its simplicity. Robin Williams as Keating delivers one of the most iconic performances of his career, beautifully encapsulating the essence of a true mentor. Let us know which is your favorite scene from the film.