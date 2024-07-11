Did you know that you could have this very article read to you by Laurence Olivier? Wouldn’t it be cool to learn about how AI is bringing dead celebrities’ voices back to life by the very voice of a famous film star? Well, it’s about to all be possible.

ElevenLabs, the AI company leading the pack in many text-to-speech and other AI audio tools and features, recently announced that they’ve reached deals with the estates of several famous Hollywood celebrities to bring their voices to their Reader App—which, for now, will allow folks to listen to these voices read their favorite books or news articles.

However, in the future, this technology is very likely going to move to content creation and text-to-speech, which is—by all accounts—starting to get creepy.